U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,662.85
    +3.82 (+0.08%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,911.81
    -201.79 (-0.56%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,893.75
    +86.95 (+0.59%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,162.46
    +3.02 (+0.14%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    83.69
    -0.13 (-0.16%)
     

  • Gold

    1,819.40
    +2.90 (+0.16%)
     

  • Silver

    23.01
    +0.10 (+0.42%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1410
    -0.0005 (-0.05%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7720
    +0.0610 (+3.57%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3647
    -0.0033 (-0.24%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.5800
    +0.3800 (+0.33%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    42,733.71
    -301.68 (-0.70%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,027.82
    +2.09 (+0.20%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,601.25
    +58.30 (+0.77%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,333.52
    +209.24 (+0.74%)
     

January 17 is Ditch Your Resolutions Day - Here are Five Tips from Personal Trainers on Keeping Your Health Goals

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

80% give up resolutions by February

MINNEAPOLIS, Jan. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today is National Ditch Your Resolutions Day, the presumed day when many fall off the wagon for their New Year goals. During this forlorn holiday, Life Time, the nation's premier Healthy Way of Life brand (NYSE: LTH), is sharing tips from personal trainers on how you can set and keep your goals in 2022.

Life Time, Inc. (PRNewsfoto/Life Time, Inc.)
Life Time, Inc. (PRNewsfoto/Life Time, Inc.)

Coaches at Life Time say one of the top setups for failure on resolutions is that they're too big and broad. People also set too many goals at once, setting themselves up to feel overwhelmed within weeks.

Instead, focusing on a small habit, creating a plan and finding accountability and encouragement are keys for success and getting started with a wellness goal:

Tip #1 – Trim your Goals: One Specific Habit at a Time

Rather than set multiple resolutions, you should set one specific positive habit at a time. Once you establish one positive action, you can move on to add another and build momentum through the year.

"Trying to do it all is a recipe for disaster but accomplishing one thing at a time and then moving on to the next will create long-lasting change," Life Time Johns Creek Personal Trainer and Dietitian Michelle Wong said. "Be sure to also give yourself a bit of grace, if you backslide one day or one moment, get right back on the horse and move on".

"Most New Year's goals break down after disconnecting the process from the end result," said Nick Sandoval, Life Time Gilbert Personal Trainer and creator of the new 30x30 digital training program. "If you focus on the smaller victories, you don't tend to feel like you're failing and you're less likely to give up."

#2 – Create a plan and track your progress

Once you have a healthy habit in mind (adding a serving of vegetables to your day, walking 30 minutes four times a week, etc.), create a detailed plan and find a way (digitally or on paper) to track how you're doing, said Life Time Bridgewater Personal Trainer and Studio Instructor Kemma Cunningham.

"Focus on creating small habits and renew your motivation by rewarding your small wins when you make progress."

#3 – Find a workout buddy or group

At Life Time, members who participate in our Signature Group Training classes or digital weight loss programs are more likely to accomplish their goals and be more consistent with their workouts.

No matter what your health goal is, find a friend, group, or digital community with similar goals to keep you motivated and accountable.

"This could come in the form of hiring a coach, finding a workout buddy or group, or being held accountable to yourself by tracking healthy habits in your digital app or wearable technology," says Lindsay Ogden, Digital Manager for Content and Coaching at Life Time.

"It's always more fun when you accomplish a task with someone else but it also provides you built-in accountability," Wong said.

#4 – Remind Yourself of Your Goal Daily

Life Time Chanhassen Personal Trainer Dan Hove says this can be as simple as hanging a note somewhere where you see it every day, or setting reminders on your phone. Daily check-ins and reminders ensure your goal is top of mind.

"When things get tough, dig back into the why of your goal and remind yourself why you wanted to do this."

#5 – Visualize Success

Visualize what a successful outcome is for your goal. It will be easier for you to develop a game plan and be motivated to keep moving when things get tough. "Think about when you accomplished a goal before and ask yourself what did you need to be successful? How did you overcome the obstacles then?" Wong says.

According to Life Time's recent national wellness survey of nearly 1,000 people across the country, the top health resolutions expected in 2022 are:

  • Lose weight (31%)

  • Build muscle (22%)

  • Eat better (13%)

  • Move more (13%)

  • Improve mental wellbeing (11%)

LINK TO LIFE TIME BROLL FOR USE

About Life Time®
Over nearly 30 years, Life Time (NYSE: LTH) has reshaped the way consumers approach their health through omnichannel, healthy way of life communities that address all aspects of healthy living, healthy aging and healthy entertainment. More than 30,000 Life Time professionals are dedicated to providing the best programs and experiences at more than 160 Life Time athletic resort destinations in the United States and Canada, and via a complementary, comprehensive digital platform and portfolio of iconic athletic events – all with the objective of inspiring healthier, happier lives.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/january-17-is-ditch-your-resolutions-day--here-are-five-tips-from-personal-trainers-on-keeping-your-health-goals-301461130.html

SOURCE Life Time, Inc.

Recommended Stories

  • Face mask sensor can detect leaks and your heart rate

    A new face mask sensor can measure your heart rate and even detect leaks.

  • Louise Thompson says she has cried ‘20 times’ this week as she opens up about PTSD struggle

    The Made in Chelsea star suffered serious complications during the birth of her first child

  • Watch an Olympic Runner Try to Powerlift 100,000 Pounds in 1 Hour

    Former Olympian medalist Nick Symmonds attempts to bench, deadlift and squat a total of 100,000 pounds in one hour in a new powerlifting challenge video.

  • I Tried the Bowflex Max Total 16 Machine and Jrny Fitness Subscription for Two Months: Here's My Honest Review

    After 675 days of not going to the gym, this machine restored my pre-pandemic workouts.

  • The #1 Cause of Excess Visceral Fat, Says Science

    As we get older, weight gained during the holidays (or any other time) becomes more difficult to lose, especially around the midsection. In the meantime, belly fat (also known as visceral fat) can cause some serious health risks. Read on to find out more—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID. 1 What Is Visceral Fat? Unlike subcutaneous fat—the jiggly fat under the skin that you can grab or pinch—visceral fat surrounds organs deep

  • Hitting the gym in 2022? Follow these pre- and post- workout tips for clear skin

    Over 90% of New Year’s resolutions are fitness-related each year, according to a survey by Planet Fitness.

  • 5 Best Chinese Stocks To Buy And Watch: This EV Startup Flashes Buy Signal

    Hundreds of Chinese companies are listed on U.S. markets. China is the world's most-populous nation and the second-largest economy with a booming urban middle class and amazing entrepreneurial activity. Often dozens of Chinese stocks are among the top performers at any given time, across an array of sectors.

  • Unilever signals pursuit of GSK consumer arm; shares fall

    Unilever signalled on Monday it would pursue a deal for GlaxoSmithKline's consumer healthcare business, calling it a "strong strategic fit" but its shares fell more than 7%, highlighting investors' doubts about its 50-billion-pound ($68.4 billion) offer. GSK confirmed over the weekend that it had rejected the Dove soap maker's bid for the business, which is home to brands such as Sensodyne toothpaste, Emergen-C vitamin supplement and Panadol painkiller. GSK, led by boss Emma Walmsley, has hired Goldman Sachs and Citigroup to review Unilever's approach but it will not engage in talks unless Unilever bumps up its offer, sources familiar with the matter said.

  • Binance Ties Up With Bangkok Billionaire on Thai Crypto Exchange

    (Bloomberg) -- Binance Holdings Ltd. reached an agreement with Thai billionaire Sarath Ratanavadi’s Gulf Energy Development PCL to study a digital asset exchange in the Southeast Asian nation.Most Read from BloombergOne of the World’s Wealthiest Oil Exporters Is Becoming UnlivableDjokovic Loses Shot at Tennis History as Australia Deports StarChina Cuts Interest Rate as Growth Risks Worsen With OmicronPutin’s Troops Wouldn’t Get Cheers in This Once Pro-Russia CityThe Virus Has Changed. Maybe We S

  • Turkey's Halkbank shares jump after U.S. prosecution put on hold

    Turkey's Halkbank shares climbed more than 8% on Monday after a U.S. appeals court put its prosecution by the federal government, for allegedly helping Iran evade American sanctions, on hold while the bank appeals to the U.S. Supreme Court. Halkbank shares were 8.5% higher at 5.59 lira at 0727 GMT. "The Bank plans to file a petition with the U.S. Supreme Court," Halkbank said in a statement to the Istanbul stock exchange.

  • The Week Ahead – Earnings, Central Bank Chatter and a Busy Economic Calendar in Focus

    It’s a busier week ahead for the markets. Key stats from China will set the tone, with central bank chatter also needing consideration along with the stats.

  • Dollar steadies as traders reassess rate hike bets

    The dollar edged lower on Monday as traders took the view that Federal Reserve tightening moves were largely priced in, while the euro eased from Friday’s two-month high. An unexpected cut to key lending rates in China highlighted it as the outlier, with other major central banks in talks to raise rates. China's move only briefly weighed on the yuan.

  • Global Bonds Under Siege as Treasuries Selloff Spreads

    (Bloomberg) -- Global bond markets came under pressure Monday after Treasuries sold off on Friday on increased speculation of a March rate hike by the Federal Reserve.Most Read from BloombergOne of the World’s Wealthiest Oil Exporters Is Becoming UnlivableDjokovic Loses Shot at Tennis History as Australia Deports StarChina Cuts Interest Rate as Growth Risks Worsen With OmicronPutin’s Troops Wouldn’t Get Cheers in This Once Pro-Russia CityThe Virus Has Changed. Maybe We Should, Too.Germany’s 10-y

  • Issa brothers plot multi-billion bid for Boots

    Asda’s owners, the billionaire Issa brothers, are examining a multi-billion pound swoop for pharmacy chain Boots as tightening debt markets may threaten to scupper a potential deal.

  • BBVA to pay more than 7 billion euros to shareholders in 2021, 2022, chairman says

    Spain's BBVA expects to distribute more than 7 billion euros ($8 billion) to shareholders in 2021 and 2022, around a fifth of its current market capitalization, chairman Carlos Torres said in a post on the Spanish bank's website on Monday. Torres added the bank was open to additional investments and shareholder distributions "in order to be within our target range, with a capital ratio between 11.5 and 12 percent in 2024."

  • Unilever’s £50 Billion Bid for GSK Unit Marks Health Pivot

    (Bloomberg) -- Unilever Plc plans to sharpen its focus on health and hygiene and sell off slow-growth brands as it weighs making a higher offer for GlaxoSmithKline Plc’s consumer unit.Most Read from BloombergOne of the World’s Wealthiest Oil Exporters Is Becoming UnlivableDjokovic Loses Shot at Tennis History as Australia Deports StarChina Cuts Interest Rate as Growth Risks Worsen With OmicronPutin’s Troops Wouldn’t Get Cheers in This Once Pro-Russia CityThe Virus Has Changed. Maybe We Should, T

  • First Mover Asia: Bitcoin Continues Its Sluggishness Amid Darkening Economic Signs

    Market moves: Bitcoin's price hovered above $43,000 as investors looked for signs that the cryptocurrency's price had hit a bottom point. Catch the latest episodes of CoinDesk TV for insightful interviews with crypto industry leaders and analysis. The crypto price slump continues.

  • Macau casino operators gain billions as govt keeps licences at six, Sands China soars

    HONG KONG (Reuters) -Shares of Macau's top casino operators racked up as much as HK$65.53 billion ($8.42 billion) on Monday - or 15% of their market value - as the government of the world's largest gambling hub retained the limit on casino licences to six. By the close of the Hong Kong market, the six Macau casino operators had gained 9.9% in value, or HK$42.2 billion, putting the overall market value of the oprators at about HK$469 billion. Sands China led the rally.

  • What Strategists Are Eyeing in Markets as Treasury Yields Spike

    (Bloomberg) -- Treasury yields are quickly moving higher as investor expectations grow that the Federal Reserve will raise interest rates in March and follow up with further moves throughout the year.Most Read from BloombergOne of the World’s Wealthiest Oil Exporters Is Becoming UnlivableDjokovic Loses Shot at Tennis History as Australia Deports StarChina Cuts Interest Rate as Growth Risks Worsen With OmicronPutin’s Troops Wouldn’t Get Cheers in This Once Pro-Russia CityThe Virus Has Changed. Ma

  • Mutual Funds: How They Pay Dividends

    A mutual fund's dividend distributions may include both stock dividends and bond interest. They may be reinvested or taken as income.