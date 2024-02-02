January jobs report: US economy adds 353,000 jobs, blowing past Wall Street expectations

The US labor market started 2024 on a high note.

The US economy created 353,000 nonfarm payroll jobs in January according to new data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics released Friday, more than the 185,000 expected by economists.

January's job gains were also higher than December's revised figures, which showed there were 333,000 jobs created last month. Initial data out last month showed there were 216,0000 additions to the workforce in the final month of 2023.

The unemployment rate also held steady ay 3.7% for the third straight month.

The surprise strength in the labor market helped consumer wallets, too.

Wages, a closely watched indicator for inflation and a gauge of how much leverage workers have in the labor market, increased 0.6% on a monthly basis and 4.5% over last year; economists had expected wages to rise 0.3% over last month and 4.1% over last year.

Some key metrics did decline, though. The labor force participation rate ticked lower to 62.5%, down from 62.6% the month prior, while average weekly hours worked moved down slightly from 34.3 to 34.1.

On Wednesday Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell described the labor market as "at or nearing normal but not totally back to normal."

"It’s still a good labor market for wages and for finding a job," Powell added. "But it’s getting back into balance. And that’s what we want to see."

Recent data has reflected Powell's observation of a normalizing labor market. ADP's monthly private payroll data released Wednesday showed the difference between annual wage growth for workers changing jobs and workers staying in jobs has narrowed to pre-pandemic levels.

"You're seeing solid pay growth, not supercharged pay growth like we saw before," ADP chief economist Nela Richardson said in a call with reporters after the release on Wednesday.

The labor market has come into focus over the first month of the year as headlines of layoffs from many corporates have piled in. Broadly, economists haven't seen this trend appear in the data yet, though, and didn't expect it to play a prominent role in Friday's report.

Notably, Chair Powell reiterated that the Fed doesn't believe it still needs to see significant softening in the labor market in order to start cutting rates.

"At this point we want to see strong growth," Powell said. "We want to see a strong labor market. We’re not looking for a weaker labor market. We’re looking for inflation to continue to come down, as it has been coming down for the last six months."

