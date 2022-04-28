U.S. markets close in 2 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,284.38
    +100.42 (+2.40%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,899.53
    +597.60 (+1.79%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,860.22
    +371.28 (+2.97%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,919.52
    +35.48 (+1.88%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    105.23
    +3.21 (+3.15%)
     

  • Gold

    1,895.50
    +6.80 (+0.36%)
     

  • Silver

    23.26
    -0.24 (-1.04%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0514
    -0.0044 (-0.42%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.8630
    +0.0450 (+1.60%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2464
    -0.0077 (-0.62%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    130.9160
    +2.4720 (+1.92%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    39,948.51
    +1,087.82 (+2.80%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    925.96
    +14.11 (+1.55%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,509.19
    +83.58 (+1.13%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,847.90
    +461.27 (+1.75%)
     

January Ventures’ new fund will help young startups navigate this ‘Darwinian moment’

Natasha Mascarenhas
·4 min read

When Maren Bannon and Jennifer Neundorfer first launched their venture capital firm, Jane VC, they wanted to end the practice of “warm intros” in tech. The goal was to back female founders who weren’t based in Silicon Valley, didn’t have rapport with top investors from their Stanford days and were largely being left out from venture capital as an asset class.

Fast forward to today, the firm has certainly delivered on its promise, backing 50 startups to date - 90% of which have a female founder. In 2020, the firm renamed itself to January Ventures to be more inclusive of women from diverse backgrounds.

To get more of the above into the tech ecosystem, investors including The Kapor Foundation, Bain Capital Ventures, Marc Andreessen, Arlan Hamilton, Chris Dixon and many other investors have poured fresh millions behind the duo, who were previously entrepreneurs and Stanford business school classmates. Announced today, January Ventures has closed $21 million in a new fund, the firm's second investment vehicle to date, and largest so far.

Jennifer Neundorfer and Maren Bannon, the co-founders of January Ventures.

The fund will write $250,000 to $750,000 checks into software businesses working on everything from future of work to fintech and digital health. The pitch process is as straight up as it gets: a two-minute survey, with no revenue, pitch deck or warm intro required.

January Ventures also has an optional survey that gathers demographic information about founder gender, age, and ethnicity. It also asks for feedback on how to improve the entrepreneurial ecosystem, and current founder sentiment on the market. This portion of the survey does not have an impact on investment interest, the form states.

What stands out the most is that a few years in, January Ventures isn’t trying to replace the network, it’s aiming to rewrite it altogether. About 18% of investments have been sourced from a cold-email, a metric firms rarely share and likely a space where January leads the pack. More tellingly, though, is that 36% of investments from January Ventures’ operator network. The over 100-person network includes top tech talent, such as an engineering manager at Square or head of growth at Compass.

“It’s almost naive to say, let's take the network out of venture,” Neundorfer told TechCrunch. “What we're trying to do is sort of open the top of the funnel, and then really help those founders in our portfolio get the network that they need to navigate throughout the venture ecosystem." Beyond serving as a deal engine, the operator network can be used by January portfolio companies for introductions to customers, other investors, or advice.

Even with the fresh capital, January Ventures is far smaller than the likes of Tiger Global, Accel, and Andreessen Horowitz - all firms, managing billions of dollars, that have turned their eye to the early stage. So, how do less-cash strapped firms compete? The influx of money has certainly made it busier, Bannon said, but has also led to a bifurcation between those who live in SF and have a strong pedigree, and those who are from more atypical backgrounds. January thinks it can continue winning deals if it focuses on startups earlier than other firms are paying attention to. Last week, Andreessen Horowitz unveiled a program aimed at seed-stage founders, its earliest formal foray into the earliest stage of entrepreneurship.

January Ventures isn't too worried. One reason why late-stage investors are crowding into the early-stage scene is because of tech stock re-correction in the public markets. Neundorfer thinks that even young companies are being impacted, and tested, right now. She believes their focus on backing diverse entrepreneurs means that they're already looking for folks who are used to navigating bearish sentiment.

“We’re in a Darwinian moment,” she said. “In general, our founders are more capital efficient and they know how to stretch dollars, build in an ambitious a way. We are bullish on our thesis in this market, a market that feels very different than it did 6 or 12 months ago."

Bannon added, "there’s a lot of company building that happens before you’re ready to take a seed check from Tiger Global."

Tiger’s stamp of approval is coming for the early stage

Raising a Series A in a market of mixed messages

Recommended Stories

  • 10 Best Stocks Under $20 According to Billionaire Andreas Halvorsen’s Viking Global

    In this piece, we will take a look at the ten best stocks to buy under $20 according to billionaire Andreas Halvorsen’s Viking Global. To skip the details about the hedge fund and its head, jump ahead to 5 Best Stocks Under $20 According to Billionaire Andreas Halvorsen’s Viking Global. Ole Andreas Halvorsen is a […]

  • Teladoc stock crashes on earnings miss, slashed guidance

    Yahoo Finance Live’s Julie Hyman and Brian Sozzi discuss first quarter earnings for Teladoc.

  • Why Shares of Plug Power Are Plummeting Today

    Ending yesterday on an inauspicious note, shares of Plug Power (NASDAQ: PLUG) are continuing their downward spiral today. News of the deal with MOL Group that the company announced yesterday continues to have investors scratching their heads. Unsurprisingly, the initial enthusiasm Plug Power investors expressed yesterday regarding the deal with MOL Group quickly faded.

  • Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD) May Have Run Too Fast Too Soon With Recent 26% Price Plummet

    Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. ( NASDAQ:WBD ) shareholders that were waiting for something to happen have been dealt a...

  • Is Teladoc Health Stock a Buy After Its Spectacular Collapse?

    Teladoc Health (NYSE: TDOC) appeared to be on life support Thursday, after reporting results that were far worse than investors had anticipated. Investors began to wonder if there was any way to resuscitate the digital healthcare specialist, after its first-quarter results drove the stock down by another 46%, now down 90% from its high reached early last year. The biggest contributor to Teladoc's stunning fall from grace was a noncash goodwill impairment charge of $6.6 billion.

  • Here's Why We Think NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Is Well Worth Watching

    It's only natural that many investors, especially those who are new to the game, prefer to buy shares in 'sexy' stocks...

  • Why Apple Stock Jumped Today

    What happened Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) stock beat the market Thursday morning, rising 3% by noon ET compared to a 0.2% increase in the S&P 500. The boost erased some of shareholders' recent losses, and the tech giant is beating the market so far in 2022.

  • Boomers are leaving the stock market. Here’s what comes next, says this strategist.

    Our call of the day from TS Lombard chief economist Steven Blitz warns that the "golden era of Fed-controlled equity markets" is nearing an end.

  • Is Teladoc a No-Brainer Buy After the Q1 Meltdown?

    Many investors are cutting their losses with Teladoc Health (NYSE: TDOC) right now. Shares of the virtual-care leader plunged 47% on Thursday morning after Teladoc reported its first-quarter results on Wednesday following the market close. There were two reasons behind Teladoc's massive sell-off following its first-quarter update.

  • Ford earnings top estimates but were dragged down by Rivian stake

    Yahoo Finance’s Pras Subramanian joins the Live show to discuss how Ford's investment in Rivian dragged down Ford earnings.

  • Why Upstart, LendingClub, and Customers Bancorp Are Rising Today

    Shares of several banks and consumer-facing fintech companies got off to a good start today, largely due to positive earnings reports, but struggled to sustain momentum in the face of difficult economic conditions. Shares of the artificial intelligence lender Upstart (NASDAQ: UPST) traded nearly 6% higher at 9:35 a.m. ET today, although it traded less than 1% higher at 10:53 a.m. Shares of Customers Bancorp (NYSE: CUBI) traded more than 9% higher at 9:35 a.m. but only about 4.5% higher at 10:53 a.m. Shares of the digital marketplace bank LendingClub (NYSE: LC) performed the best of the group, trading roughly 15% higher at 10:53 a.m. LendingClub reported earnings results for the first quarter of 2022 yesterday evening and generated a solid beat for the quarter.

  • Ready to Get Rich in the Stock Market? 3 Investments You Can't Go Wrong With

    Take a step back and look at the bigger picture: Some companies are stronger than the headwinds currently blowing against their stocks.

  • Apple set to report earnings Thursday: What to watch

    Yahoo Finance's Dave Briggs previews Apple earnings as the tech giant is set to report its quarterly results.

  • Why Ford Stock Hit the Skids Today

    When Ford (NYSE: F) delivered its first-quarter numbers after the bell Wednesday, it reported a $3.1 billion net loss for the period. Most of that was due to the plunging value of its investment in EV start-up Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ: RIVN). As of 12:06 p.m. ET, Ford shares were down 3.7% after having dropped as much as 6% earlier in the session.

  • Why Pitney Bowes Stock Rallied 24% at the Open Today

    Shares of the mailing services company got a boost from its first-quarter 2022 earnings update. Here's a quick look at why.

  • Qualcomm stock jumps premarket on earnings

    Yahoo Finance Live’s Julie Hyman discusses the rise in stock for Qualcomm.

  • Cathie Wood Stock Pick Teladoc Sinks 49% After Slashing Forecast

    (Bloomberg) -- Teladoc Health Inc., a telemedicine company that is one of Cathie Wood’s biggest investments, lost almost half its value Thursday after slashing its forecast on cost inflation and a slowdown in sales.Most Read from BloombergFour European Gas Buyers Made Ruble Payments to RussiaU.S. Economy Posts Surprise Contraction, Belying Solid Consumer PicturePutin Is Losing So Here’s How He’ll Make the War WorseA Powerful Dynasty Bankrupted Sri Lanka in Just 30 MonthsAmazon’s Twitch Seeks to

  • 4 Stocks That Could Turn $10,000 Into $200,000 by 2040

    Used effectively, the stock market can be a money-making machine. Doximity (NYSE: DOCS) has established itself as the most popular internet portal for U.S. healthcare workers. Doximity is where doctors go to find jobs, where pharmaceutical companies market their drugs, and where patients meet with their physicians online.

  • Why PayPal Stock Is Rising Today

    PayPal beat Wall Street's revenue estimate for the first quarter but lowered its full-year outlook.

  • Buy the Dip: 3 Stocks to Buy Today and Hold for the Next 3 Years

    These three stocks have all lost 25% or so of their value over the past year, but the long-term future isn't nearly that dark.