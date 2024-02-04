Janus Henderson Group's (NYSE:JHG) Dividend Will Be $0.39

The board of Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG) has announced that it will pay a dividend of $0.39 per share on the 28th of February. The dividend yield will be 5.2% based on this payment which is still above the industry average.

View our latest analysis for Janus Henderson Group

Janus Henderson Group's Dividend Is Well Covered By Earnings

Impressive dividend yields are good, but this doesn't matter much if the payments can't be sustained. The last dividend was quite easily covered by Janus Henderson Group's earnings. This indicates that quite a large proportion of earnings is being invested back into the business.

EPS is set to fall by 17.0% over the next 12 months. If recent patterns in the dividend continue, we could see the payout ratio reaching 84% in the next 12 months, which is on the higher end of the range we would say is sustainable.

Janus Henderson Group Doesn't Have A Long Payment History

Janus Henderson Group's dividend has been pretty stable for a little while now, but we will continue to be cautious until it has been demonstrated for a few more years. The annual payment during the last 6 years was $1.28 in 2018, and the most recent fiscal year payment was $1.56. This means that it has been growing its distributions at 3.4% per annum over that time. Janus Henderson Group hasn't been paying a dividend for very long, so we wouldn't get to excited about its record of growth just yet.

Janus Henderson Group May Find It Hard To Grow The Dividend

Investors who have held shares in the company for the past few years will be happy with the dividend income they have received. Unfortunately things aren't as good as they seem. In the last five years, Janus Henderson Group's earnings per share has shrunk at approximately 2.4% per annum. Declining earnings will inevitably lead to the company paying a lower dividend in line with lower profits.

In Summary

Overall, it's nice to see a consistent dividend payment, but we think that longer term, the current level of payment might be unsustainable. The company is generating plenty of cash, which could maintain the dividend for a while, but the track record hasn't been great. We would probably look elsewhere for an income investment.

It's important to note that companies having a consistent dividend policy will generate greater investor confidence than those having an erratic one. However, there are other things to consider for investors when analysing stock performance. Case in point: We've spotted 2 warning signs for Janus Henderson Group (of which 1 is a bit unpleasant!) you should know about. Looking for more high-yielding dividend ideas? Try our collection of strong dividend payers.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.