Japan 10-Year Yield Falls Below Zero First Time Since September 2017

(Bloomberg) -- Japan’s 10-year bond yield dropped below zero for the first time since September 2017 as a slide in global equities fuels a rally in government debt around the world.

The benchmark yield fell 2.5 basis points Friday to minus 0.005 percent, according to Japan Bond Trading Co., as the Nikkei 225 Stock Average dropped on its last trading day of the year.

While the latest summary of opinion from the Bank of Japan’s policy meeting indicated unease strengthening among some board members over the inflation outlook, Governor Haruhiko Kuroda said last week it’s no problem if bond yields become negative as long as they reflect economic fundamentals and remain within the central bank’s target range.

“The BOJ is allowing the 10-year yield to fall into negative territory in line with the economic and price developments,” said Mari Iwashita, chief market economist at Daiwa Securities Co. “So the yield is expected to see negative territory next year too as long as the current market conditions continue.”

The summary also showed an opinion from a board member that stated that “the long-term yields should be allowed to temporarily turn negative” with the strengthening of the framework for monetary easing set out in July.

The yield was as high as 0.155 percent in October.

Bond markets worldwide have rallied amid rising concerns of a slowing global economy, with Japanese yields declining this month even as the BOJ cut purchases of five-to-10-year bonds at its regular operations on Dec. 14 for the first time since June.

