Japan’s Aozora Extends Drop, Tumbles 19% on US Property Loss

(Bloomberg) -- Japanese lender Aozora Bank Ltd. extended its losses on Friday, plummeting as much as 19% to the lowest since Feb. 2021. This builds on the bank’s biggest decline in 15 years on Thursday because of losses tied to US commercial property.

The Tokyo-based bank’s two-day decline reached 36%. Aozora said on Thursday it expects to post a net loss of 28 billion yen ($191 million) for the fiscal year, compared with its previous forecast for profit. Aozora made an additional reserve of 32.4 billion yen against bad loans related to US office real estate.

Read more: Gamble on US Commercial Property Blows Up for Japan’s Aozora

The stock was also the second-most shorted on the Nikkei 225 Stock Average Thursday.

Here is what the analysts have to say:

Bloomberg Intelligence (Pri de Silva)

“Almost a failure in risk management that they had this much exposure to a non-core market”

“If you’re a diversified bank like Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc., you’re making plenty of revenue outside of core lending that enables you to absorb those losses”

JPMorgan (Takahiro Yano)

“The bank suffers from the uncertainty around US office loan exposure”

“Think a higher capital ratio and further improvement of the probability that the bank can continuously book exit gains will be required by investors to see less risk of dividend cuts and lower dividend yield”

Maintains underweight rating, target price cut to 2,570 yen from 2,630 yen

Morgan Stanley (Mia Nagasaka)

While Aozora had made additional provisions during 1H against its US real estate loans, the analyst “had continued to highlight risk of earnings volatility given the uncertainty of the business environment”

Maintains underweight rating, target price at 2,240 yen

Keefe Bruyette & Woods (David Threadgold)

“These will be a drag on future earnings and the bank’s hoped-for ¥17bn in FY3/25 NP leaves little scope to balance its desire for a higher FY3/25 dividend, with needed capital accumulation”

“Continued US CRE distress could prompt further provisions while a weaker yen or drop in US MBS values could exacerbate losses”

Maintains underperform rating, target price cut to 1,870 yen from 2,130 yen

