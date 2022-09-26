Japan B2C Ecommerce Market Opportunities Databook 2022: Sector to Reach $365.31 Billion by 2026
The Q2 2022 B2C Ecommerce Survey, the market in Japan is expected to grow by 13.48% on an annual basis to reach US$2,35,311.7 million in 2022.
The medium to the long-term growth story of the B2C Ecommerce industry in Japan promises to be attractive. The B2C Ecommerce is expected to grow steadily over the forecast period, recording a CAGR of 11.62% during 2022-2026. The country's B2C Ecommerce Gross Merchandise Value will increase from US$2,07,365.3 million in 2021 to US$3,65,315.0 million by 2026.
With a significant transformational change in the preference pattern of the consumers in Japan, fuelled by the pandemic, the B2C e-commerce market saw significant developments over the last four to eight quarters in the country. This growth was primarily driven by high internet penetration, secured by the Hi-tech network infrastructure, quick deliveries, and a wide range of products, further boosting the market's growth.
Moreover, the in-country distribution channel is highly developed and connected, making the shipping and delivery more convenient, boosting the B2C e-commerce market in Japan. Therefore, several e-commerce companies in the region are getting benefitted from the high urban density of population, tech-savvy customers, and also a developed economy, further providing momentum to the market in Japan.
Furthermore, digital advertising also plays an important role in driving the B2C e-commerce market in the country. Major e-commerce companies in the country, such as Rakuten, Yahoo! Auction Shopping, and Amazon Japan, are using search and display ads to attract customers, providing impetus to the B2C market of the country.
Ecommerce players are introducing interactive shopping to boost customer experience by making e-commerce channels more engaging
Many e-commerce companies are actively looking for innovative solutions to boost customer experience, thereby increasing e-commerce sales in the country. A global pandemic has allowed the emergence of virtual stores to offer a new kind of shopping experience for the customer stuck in their homes.
Japanese e-commerce companies are launching an NFT marketplace to allow users to trade the virtual assets
Ecommerce companies are gradually entering the non-fungible token (NFT) space to create awareness, increase NFT sales, provide utility-driven NFTs, and possibly link them with physical products.
Ecommerce players are enabling artificial intelligence-based solutions to provide a personalized shopping experience to customers
Many retail and e-commerce businesses are leveraging this technology to provide better analytical insights with more accurate customer recommendations at reduced costs. Japanese e-commerce giants such as Amazon, Rakuten, and other robust platforms already know the power of AI in achieving higher business profits. Japanese e-commerce players are also using AI-based functions on their platforms.
Scope
Japan B2C Ecommerce Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics
Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis
Average Value Per Transaction Trend Analysis
Gross Merchandise Volume Trend Analysis
Japan User Statistics and Ratios of Key Performance Indicators
User Statistics
Card Abandonment Rate and Product Return Rate
B2C Ecommerce Per Capita and GDP Per Capita
GDP Per Capita Trend Analysis
Japan B2C Ecommerce Market Share by Key Players
Japan Retail Shopping Ecommerce Market Share by Key Players (Amazon, DMM.com, Mercari, Rakuten, Yahoo! Shopping )
Japan Travel Ecommerce Market Share by Key Players (DiDi Mobility, GO, Jalan, Kayak, Line Taxi)
Japan Food Service Ecommerce Market Share by Key Players (Demae-Can, DoorDash, Fine Dine, Uber Eats, Wolt)
Japan B2C Ecommerce Market Size and Forecast by B2C Ecommerce Segments (Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2017-2026)
Retail Shopping
Travel and Hospitality
Online Food Service
Media and Entertainment (breakdown by streaming services, movies & events, theme parks & gaming)
Healthcare and Wellness
Technology Products and Services
Other segments
Japan B2C Ecommerce Market Size and Forecast by Retail Shopping Sales Channel
Platform to Consumer
Direct to Consumer
Consumer to Consumer
Japan B2C Ecommerce Market Share by Travel and Hospitality Sales Channel
Market Share by Travel and Hospitality Sales Channel
Aggregator App - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis
Direct to Consumer - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis
Japan B2C Ecommerce Market Size and Forecast by Online Food Service Sales Channel
Aggregator App
Direct to Consumer
Japan B2C Ecommerce Market Size and Forecast by Engagement Model (Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2017-2026)
Website Based
Live Streaming
Japan B2C Ecommerce Market Size and Forecast by Location (Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2017-2026)
Cross Border
Domestic
Japan B2C Ecommerce Market Size and Forecast by Device (Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2017-2026)
Mobile
Desktop
Japan B2C Ecommerce Market Size and Forecast by Operating System
iOS/macOS
Android
Other Operating Systems
Japan B2C Ecommerce Market Size and Forecast by City
Japan B2C Ecommerce Market Size and Forecast by Payment Instrument (Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2017-2026)
Credit Card
Debit Card
Bank Transfer
Prepaid Card
Digital & Mobile Wallet
Cash
Other Digital Payment
Japan B2C Ecommerce Consumer Demographics
Market Share by Age Group
Market Share by Income Level
Market Share by Gender
Companies Mentioned
Amazon
DMM.com
Mercari
Rakuten
Yahoo! Shopping
Demae-Can
DoorDash
Fine Dine
Uber Eats
Wolt
DiDi Mobility
GO
Jalan
Kayak
Line Taxi
