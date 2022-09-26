U.S. markets open in 3 hours 37 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,676.25
    -32.75 (-0.88%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    29,422.00
    -247.00 (-0.83%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,295.00
    -81.75 (-0.72%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,667.60
    -18.50 (-1.10%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    77.86
    -0.88 (-1.12%)
     

  • Gold

    1,650.40
    -5.20 (-0.31%)
     

  • Silver

    18.62
    -0.29 (-1.53%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9660
    -0.0028 (-0.29%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.6970
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    32.58
    +5.23 (+19.12%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.0709
    -0.0148 (-1.36%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    144.0360
    +0.7160 (+0.50%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,120.27
    +72.81 (+0.38%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    437.42
    -7.12 (-1.60%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,968.65
    -49.95 (-0.71%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,431.55
    -722.28 (-2.66%)
     

Japan B2C Ecommerce Market Opportunities Databook 2022: Sector to Reach $365.31 Billion by 2026

·5 min read

DUBLIN, Sept. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Japan B2C Ecommerce Market Opportunities Databook - 100+ KPIs on Ecommerce Verticals (Shopping, Travel, Food Service, Media & Entertainment, Technology), Market Share by Key Players, Sales Channel Analysis, Payment Instrument, Consumer Demographics - Q2 2022 Update" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research_and_Markets_Logo
Research_and_Markets_Logo

The Q2 2022 B2C Ecommerce Survey, the market in Japan is expected to grow by 13.48% on an annual basis to reach US$2,35,311.7 million in 2022.

The medium to the long-term growth story of the B2C Ecommerce industry in Japan promises to be attractive. The B2C Ecommerce is expected to grow steadily over the forecast period, recording a CAGR of 11.62% during 2022-2026. The country's B2C Ecommerce Gross Merchandise Value will increase from US$2,07,365.3 million in 2021 to US$3,65,315.0 million by 2026.

With a significant transformational change in the preference pattern of the consumers in Japan, fuelled by the pandemic, the B2C e-commerce market saw significant developments over the last four to eight quarters in the country. This growth was primarily driven by high internet penetration, secured by the Hi-tech network infrastructure, quick deliveries, and a wide range of products, further boosting the market's growth.

Moreover, the in-country distribution channel is highly developed and connected, making the shipping and delivery more convenient, boosting the B2C e-commerce market in Japan. Therefore, several e-commerce companies in the region are getting benefitted from the high urban density of population, tech-savvy customers, and also a developed economy, further providing momentum to the market in Japan.

Furthermore, digital advertising also plays an important role in driving the B2C e-commerce market in the country. Major e-commerce companies in the country, such as Rakuten, Yahoo! Auction Shopping, and Amazon Japan, are using search and display ads to attract customers, providing impetus to the B2C market of the country.

Ecommerce players are introducing interactive shopping to boost customer experience by making e-commerce channels more engaging
Many e-commerce companies are actively looking for innovative solutions to boost customer experience, thereby increasing e-commerce sales in the country. A global pandemic has allowed the emergence of virtual stores to offer a new kind of shopping experience for the customer stuck in their homes.

Japanese e-commerce companies are launching an NFT marketplace to allow users to trade the virtual assets
Ecommerce companies are gradually entering the non-fungible token (NFT) space to create awareness, increase NFT sales, provide utility-driven NFTs, and possibly link them with physical products.

Ecommerce players are enabling artificial intelligence-based solutions to provide a personalized shopping experience to customers
Many retail and e-commerce businesses are leveraging this technology to provide better analytical insights with more accurate customer recommendations at reduced costs. Japanese e-commerce giants such as Amazon, Rakuten, and other robust platforms already know the power of AI in achieving higher business profits. Japanese e-commerce players are also using AI-based functions on their platforms.

Scope
Japan B2C Ecommerce Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics

  • Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis

  • Average Value Per Transaction Trend Analysis

  • Gross Merchandise Volume Trend Analysis

Japan User Statistics and Ratios of Key Performance Indicators

  • User Statistics

  • Card Abandonment Rate and Product Return Rate

  • B2C Ecommerce Per Capita and GDP Per Capita

  • GDP Per Capita Trend Analysis

Japan B2C Ecommerce Market Share by Key Players

  • Japan Retail Shopping Ecommerce Market Share by Key Players (Amazon, DMM.com, Mercari, Rakuten, Yahoo! Shopping )

  • Japan Travel Ecommerce Market Share by Key Players (DiDi Mobility, GO, Jalan, Kayak, Line Taxi)

  • Japan Food Service Ecommerce Market Share by Key Players (Demae-Can, DoorDash, Fine Dine, Uber Eats, Wolt)

Japan B2C Ecommerce Market Size and Forecast by B2C Ecommerce Segments (Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2017-2026)

  • Retail Shopping

  • Travel and Hospitality

  • Online Food Service

  • Media and Entertainment (breakdown by streaming services, movies & events, theme parks & gaming)

  • Healthcare and Wellness

  • Technology Products and Services

  • Other segments

Japan B2C Ecommerce Market Size and Forecast by Retail Shopping Sales Channel

  • Platform to Consumer

  • Direct to Consumer

  • Consumer to Consumer

Japan B2C Ecommerce Market Share by Travel and Hospitality Sales Channel

  • Market Share by Travel and Hospitality Sales Channel

  • Aggregator App - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis

  • Direct to Consumer - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis

Japan B2C Ecommerce Market Size and Forecast by Online Food Service Sales Channel

  • Aggregator App

  • Direct to Consumer

Japan B2C Ecommerce Market Size and Forecast by Engagement Model (Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2017-2026)

  • Website Based

  • Live Streaming

Japan B2C Ecommerce Market Size and Forecast by Location (Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2017-2026)

  • Cross Border

  • Domestic

Japan B2C Ecommerce Market Size and Forecast by Device (Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2017-2026)

  • Mobile

  • Desktop

Japan B2C Ecommerce Market Size and Forecast by Operating System

  • iOS/macOS

  • Android

  • Other Operating Systems

Japan B2C Ecommerce Market Size and Forecast by City

Japan B2C Ecommerce Market Size and Forecast by Payment Instrument (Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2017-2026)

  • Credit Card

  • Debit Card

  • Bank Transfer

  • Prepaid Card

  • Digital & Mobile Wallet

  • Cash

  • Other Digital Payment

Japan B2C Ecommerce Consumer Demographics

  • Market Share by Age Group

  • Market Share by Income Level

  • Market Share by Gender

Companies Mentioned

  • Amazon

  • DMM.com

  • Mercari

  • Rakuten

  • Yahoo! Shopping

  • Demae-Can

  • DoorDash

  • Fine Dine

  • Uber Eats

  • Wolt

  • DiDi Mobility

  • GO

  • Jalan

  • Kayak

  • Line Taxi

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/5h488f

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/japan-b2c-ecommerce-market-opportunities-databook-2022-sector-to-reach-365-31-billion-by-2026--301632827.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Recommended Stories

  • Oil prices: Expect a 'few years of pain' after 2022, analyst says

    Energy in the next few years is biased “towards higher prices," says one oil analyst.

  • Market Pessimism Returns, 3 Stocks to Buy While Others Are Fearful

    Stocks have taken a bumpy ride this year. The S&P 500 was in a free fall for the first six months of 2022, tumbling about 24% from peak to trough on fears that rising interest rates to combat inflation could cause a recession. With the market growing fearful again, our contributors think that some stocks are starting to look like great bargains.

  • You Need This Much to Live Off Dividends

    Dividends can be used to create passive income in an investment portfolio or grow wealth over the long term through reinvestment. Knowing how to live off dividends may be central to your retirement planning strategy if you want to avoid … Continue reading → The post How Much Do You Need to Live Off Dividends? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Weaker Demand for Goods From Asia Marks End of Shipping Bonanza

    (Bloomberg) -- The cost of shipping goods from China has slumped to the lowest level in more than two years as the world economy stumbles, dimming prospects for container carriers that turned in record profits during the pandemic.Most Read from BloombergJohn Paulson on Frothy US Housing Market: This Time Is DifferentUK Market Selloff Slams Gilts, Pound, Piling Pressure on BOEBank of England Says Paper Banknotes Only Good for One More WeekThe Great Bond Bubble Is ‘Poof, Gone’ in Worst Year Since

  • This Is This Best Age to Retire

    Part of a sound retirement planning strategy involves choosing the best age to retire. The normal retirement age is typically 65 or 66 for most people; this is when you can begin drawing your full Social Security retirement benefit. It … Continue reading → The post What Are the Best Ages to Retire? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • How Profitable Is Shopify Exactly After Accounting for Stock-Based Compensation?

    After years of rapid expansion, the jury is now out on Shopify (NYSE: SHOP) stock. The last I wrote about Shopify following the second-quarter report, I discussed what accounted for the company's massive $2.68 billion net loss (using GAAP, or generally accepted accounting principles) through the first half of 2022. GAAP net income or net loss doesn't really tell the true profitability of Shopify's actual operations.

  • I’m a 39-year-old single dad with $600,000 saved — I want to retire at 50 but don’t know how. What should I do?

    Although it is unfortunate that you do not have access to an employer-sponsored retirement plan, you’re far from alone. You mention having individual retirement accounts, but you could look into opening a Roth IRA, which is funded with after-tax dollars. “I would start there,” said Chris Hardy, a certified financial planner at Paramount Investment Advisors.

  • Amazon, Berkshire Hathaway Could Be Among Top Payers of New Minimum Tax

    Researchers analyzed securities filings to determine what companies would have paid if the tax had been in place last year and found just six would have paid half of the estimated $32 billion the levy would have generated.

  • If chip production is recovering, why are automakers still making fewer cars?

    Car makers will 3.23 million fewer vehicles this year than planned, even though global microchip production is beginning to recover. What's going on?

  • 3 Blue Chip Stocks With Growth Potential You Can't Miss

    These companies face near-term risk coming from a slowing economy, but they are all transforming their businesses for long-term growth.

  • APPEC: Vitol expects Russian oil to flow to Asia and Mideast

    SINGAPORE (Reuters) -Russian oil is expected to come to Asia and the Middle East, while refined fuel produced in these regions will flow to the West as the global oil trade is disrupted by sanctions, Vitol's Chief Executive Officer Russell Hardy said on Monday. The Russia-Ukraine war has made energy security the top issues for governments as they grapple with inflation, and with bans on Russian oil looming and Moscow slashing gas supplies to Europe, policymakers are setting aside sustainability concerns for now. More than a million barrels per day of U.S. crude is expected to go to Europe to fill the gap in Russian supplies, he told a forum at the 38th Annual Asia Pacific Petroleum Conference (APPEC) 2022 conference, adding that Russian commodities would need to find a home in places outside the United Kingdom, United States and European Union.

  • California Gov. Gavin Newsom Vetoes Crypto Bill That May Have Transformed Industry

    If it had become law, the bill would have brought many regulations to the crypto industry that consumer advocates had long sought.

  • Why Bosses Should Ask Employees to Do Less—Not More

    Too many leaders think the key to success is to pile on staff, technology, meetings, training, rules and more. The opposite is true.

  • Oil prices fall for a second day on concerns for expected recession

    Oil prices fell for a second day on Monday on fears of lower fuel demand from an expected global recession sparked by rising worldwide interest rates and as a surging U.S. dollar limits the ability of non-dollar consumers to purchase crude. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures for November delivery dropped $1.15, or 1.46%, to $77.59 a barrel. The dollar index that measures the greenback against a basket of major currencies climbed to a 20-year high on Monday.

  • Better Software Stock: Adobe vs. Unity

    Adobe (NASDAQ: ADBE) and Unity (NYSE: U) might initially seem like two very different types of software companies. Adobe develops a wide range of cloud-based design, document, and enterprise software, while Unity mainly provides development and monetization tools for game developers. Adobe's stock has plunged nearly 60%, while Unity's stock has fallen over 80%.

  • China’s Commodities Demand Faces Another Headwind in Weaker Yuan

    (Bloomberg) -- Commodities in China dropped as a surge in the dollar heaped pressure on markets already plagued by concerns over Chinese growth.Most Read from BloombergJohn Paulson on Frothy US Housing Market: This Time Is DifferentUK Market Selloff Slams Gilts, Pound, Piling Pressure on BOEBank of England Says Paper Banknotes Only Good for One More WeekThe Great Bond Bubble Is ‘Poof, Gone’ in Worst Year Since 1949Interpol Issues Red Notice for Terra’s Do Kwon, Korea SaysTin led losses among bas

  • Why Warren Buffett Loves Kraft Heinz

    His Kraft Heinz stock buy hasn't worked out as Buffett expected, but investors can still learn some important lessons.

  • Your Car Will Likely Be More Expensive

    For more than two years now, buying a new car has cost a small fortune. The delivery times given by car manufacturers fluctuate, changing according to the availability of parts. Blame it on supply chain disruptions that have been exacerbated by the covid-19 pandemic and the microchip shortage.

  • Thai Aug exports close to forecast, Chinese market slump

    Thailand's exports rose slightly less than expected in August as global demand for food products increased, but oil-related shipments fell and exports to China slumped, the commerce ministry said on Monday. Exports, a key driver of Thai growth, increased 7.5% in August from a year earlier, versus a forecast 7.7% rise in a Reuters poll, and against July's 4.3% increase. In January-August, exports rose 11.0% from the same period a year ago, already exceeding the ministry's full-year target of 4% to 5% growth, Commerce Minister Jurin Laksanawisit told a news conference.

  • What to learn from bear markets of the past

    Yahoo Finance Editor-in-Chief Andy Serwer explains what investors can learn from historical bear markets.&nbsp;