Japan Biotech Startups Directory 2022

·6 min read

DUBLIN, Sept. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "The Directory of Biotech Startups in Japan 2021-2022" directory has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo


This report is a directory of startups in the biotech sector in Japan. There are approximately 1,200 startups active in the biotech sector in Japan.

The publisher (the most influential media outlet in the Japanese biotech industry since its inception in 1981) has selected 395 companies with outstanding technologies and business models.

The Directory of Biotech Startups in Japan 2021-2022 includes the following Background of establishment, characteristics of the technology, details of patents, R&D projects being worked on, investors (venture capital, etc.), capital policy, management team, etc. In addition, the reporters directly interviewed 207 of the 395 companies and prepared detailed company reports.

Summary

This directory contains information on Japanese biotech companies that are expected to take off soon. The analyst, Japan's largest biotechnology media, has researched more than 1,000 biotech startups throughout Japan and selected 395 unlisted startups that it judged to have promising futures. The hope is that this directory will stimulate partnerships between Japanese biotech startups and global companies.

Broad Coverage

The analyst is a media outlet with over 40 years of history in Japan. In cooperation with major universities and prominent venture capitalists throughout Japan, they regularly search for startups in the biotechnology field. Among them, the analyst has selected 395 companies with outstanding technologies and business models. These 395 companies are all pre-listed companies and potential partners for you.

Unified Format

Many startups do not have their own website. Compared to listed companies, unlisted companies disclose less information. To compile this directory, Nikkei Biotechnology & Business contacted all the companies and researched their technology, patents, collaborators, shareholders, etc.

You can compare 395 companies in a unified format. Of the 395 start-ups, specialized journalists directly interviewed 207 of particular note to analyze their technological features and management strategies in preparation of detailed company reports for this directory.

Easy to Find

We have created an industry map of the drug discovery startups discussed in this directory, focusing on modalities. First, we categorized the products developed by each company into 11 tables by modality.

The 11 modalities are "small molecule compounds," "peptides," "antibodies (including antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs)," "proteins," "nucleic acids," "gene therapy," "cell medicine," "regenerative medicine," "vaccines (including adjuvants)," "other," and "digital (digital health and digital therapeutics).

For each modality, the products of each company are plotted on a matrix diagram with the disease area on the vertical axis and the development stage on the horizontal axis. You can easily find the startup of your interest by modality, disease area, and development stage.

Companies Mentioned

