Japan Bonds Face Another Test of Demand in 30-Year Debt Auction

(Bloomberg) -- The market for Japanese government bonds faces another test of demand with the Ministry of Finance set to auction 30-year debt on Thursday.

Investors baulked at the yields in sales last month and an offer of 10-year notes on Tuesday saw a lower-than-expected cut-off price, indicating limited appetite.

While the trend of rising yields has encouraged some investors to stay on the sidelines and wait for more attractive pricing later, there are prospects that Japanese life insurers will support Thursday’s sale, given that 30-securities help them meet their long-term obligations to policy holders.

Ataru Okumura, a senior rates strategist at SMBC Nikko Securities, sees likely buying from life insurers and notes that the 30-year yield has climbed back to levels seen during a sale in January, which came in the wake of an adjustment to the Bank of Japan’s yield-curve control policy.

Another supportive factor is expected additional demand for rebalancing by pension funds caused by the weaker yen, according to Okumura.

Still, any drop-off in demand for JGBs would underscore the challenges the BOJ will face in trying to unwind a super-easy policy.

Rising interest rates will make it pricier for the government to borrow money increase its debt-servicing costs. Higher yields could also trigger a strengthening in the yen, which risks weighing on Japan’s exporter-heavy share market.

Bond yields globally have been rising, most notably in the US, as central banks hike benchmark borrowing costs to try to quell inflation.

Weak demand for JGBs has reflected the view that yields will continue to see upward pressure from both rising US Treasury yields and speculation the BOJ is edging closer to an exit from its ultra-loose monetary policy.

It’s tweak to YCC in December was followed by another adjustment in July, which potentially allows the 10-year yield to rise to 1%.

