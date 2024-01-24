Japan Bonds Fall on Growing View BOJ Is Step Closer to Rate Hike

(Bloomberg) -- Japanese government bonds dropped as traders judged comments from the central bank on Tuesday to be hawkish and brought forward their bets for an interest rate hike in coming months.

The yield on benchmark 10-year notes climbed 10.5 basis points to 0.74%, the highest in more than a month. Governor Kazuo Ueda said the certainty of achieving the Bank of Japan’s price projections has continued to gradually increase, after it left monetary policy unchanged and introduced new language in the quarterly outlook report on Tuesday.

“When you look deeper into the details, it is clear that hawkishness has increased and that there has been considerable progress in preparing for ending the negative rate policy,” said Akio Kato, senior manager of the strategic research and investment division at Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. in Tokyo. “The 10-year yield is likely to rise to about 1% as early as February.”

Speaking after the policy decision, Ueda also said any rate increase would initially aim to leave BOJ policy supportive of the economy and avoid causing too much disturbance. His remarks supported the prevailing view among economists that the BOJ will raise rates at some point in the first part of this year, with meetings slated for March, April, June and July. The question is when.

Swap markets are pricing in a 68% chance of a 25-basis-point rate increase in April, compared with 44% at the end of last week. The case is building for the BOJ to increase interest rates at its April meeting, as investors tighten their focus on the outcome of spring wage negotiations, according to strategists.

In the equity market, Japanese banks including Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. advanced on expectations higher interest rates will improve their lending margins.

Longer-dated Japanese bonds also dropped, sending 20-year and 30-year yields up by similar amounts to the benchmark 10-year maturity. Japanese life insurers including Japan Post Insurance Co. and Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co. said earlier this month they will buy longer debt when yields rise.

The yen drew supports from rising local yields and growing rate-hike bets, rising 0.4% to 147.79 against the dollar.

Morgan Stanley MUFG Securities Co. economists now predict an end of the negative rate policy in March after more hawkish signs emerged from the outlook report and Ueda’s news conference.

