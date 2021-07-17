U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,327.16
    -32.87 (-0.75%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,687.85
    -299.17 (-0.86%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,427.24
    -115.90 (-0.80%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,163.24
    -27.06 (-1.24%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    71.45
    -0.20 (-0.28%)
     

  • Gold

    1,812.50
    -16.50 (-0.90%)
     

  • Silver

    25.70
    -0.69 (-2.63%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1808
    -0.0011 (-0.09%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3000
    +0.0030 (+0.23%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3770
    -0.0053 (-0.39%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.0660
    +0.2260 (+0.21%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    31,845.85
    -118.34 (-0.37%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    769.35
    -10.21 (-1.31%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,008.09
    -3.93 (-0.06%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,003.08
    -276.01 (-0.98%)
     

Japan breaks internet speed record with a 319Tbps data transfer

Jon Fingas
·Associate Editor
·1 min read

The many-gigabit internet speed records of a decade ago now seem downright inadequate. Motherboard reports that scientists at Japan's National institute of Information and Communications Technology (NICT) have smashed the internet transfer record by shuffling data at 319Tbps. For context, that's almost twice as fast as the 179Tbps a team of British and Japanese researchers managed in August 2020.

NICT managed the feat by upgrading virtually every stage of the pipeline. The fiber optic line had four cores instead of one, and researchers fired a 552-channel comb laser at multiple wavelengths with the assistance of rare earth amplifiers. While the test was strictly confined to the lab, the team used coiled fiber to transfer data at a simulated 1,864-mile distance without losing signal quality or speed.

As with many of these experiments, it could be a long time before this performance has a meaningful impact. While the four-core fiber would work with existing networks, the system could easily be very expensive. It's more likely to see initial use with internet backbones and other major networking projects where capacity matters more than cost.

That could still impact your internet usage, though. The NICT researchers envision their next-gen fiber making technologies "beyond 5G" (like 6G) more practical. You may see the benefits simply by moving to faster internet access that doesn't choke when there's a surge of users.

Recommended Stories

  • The Crypto Daily – Movers and Shakers – July 17th, 2021

    After Friday’s pullback, a Bitcoin move back through to $32,000 levels would support the broader market.

  • Ethereum Co-Founder Anthony Di Iorio to Sell Decentral and Cut Major Ties to Cryptocurrency

    Di Iorio said that concerns about personal security figured partly in his decision to work on philanthropic initiatives full-time.

  • Apple Stock: Next Stop, $175?

    So, Apple (AAPL) is having a bad year, you say? Not long ago, the talk on Wall Street was all about the tech giant’s uncharacteristically underperforming stock, especially when compared to some of the other mega-caps’ displays in 2021. With shares hitting an all-time high this week and the gap in performance narrowing over the past month, that conversation can now be put to rest. The uptick has coincided with reports Apple has boosted the production rate of its iPhones, instructing manufacturers

  • I’ve used Apple AirPods for years now. Here’s what happened when I tried these $40 competitors (psst: they’re good)

    Because I’m a creature of habit and a loyal Apple customer, I’ve only used AirPods — until my editor asked me if I’d be willing to try a competitor (the xFyro Active Noise Cancelling AI-Powered wireless earbuds, now on sale for $40 with code XFYRO5). Upon opening the small black charging case, my iPhone immediately recognized the Bluetooth connection and I immediately used the earbuds to conduct a phone call.

  • Cybersecurity Stocks To Buy As Wave Of Ransomware Attacks Raises Alarm

    The best cybersecurity stocks to own is changing amid a shift to remote work and cloud security. Now ransomware attacks are impacting budgets.

  • Ethereum, Litecoin, and Ripple’s XRP – Daily Tech Analysis – July 17th, 2021

    It’s been another mixed start to the day. Failure to move through the day’s pivot levels would leave support levels in play.

  • How NVIDIA Is Ensuring the Sustained Growth of Its Data Center Business

    NVIDIA's new data center chip is gaining tremendous traction, and that could be a big deal in the long run.

  • Xiaomi Overtakes Apple as World’s No. 2 Phone Maker, Canalys Says

    (Bloomberg) -- Xiaomi Corp. has become the world’s second biggest smartphone maker over the past quarter following an 83% jump in shipments, according to preliminary estimates by Canalys.This marks the first occasion that Xiaomi, the Chinese maker of everything from rice cookers to gaming monitors, has broken into the top two, historically dominated by Samsung Electronics Co. and Apple Inc. Samsung had a 19% share in the second quarter, Xiaomi had 17% and Apple was at 14%, according to the resea

  • Tesla offers a Full Self-Driving subscription for $199 per month

    Tesla has launched its long-expected Full Self-Driving subscription at $199 per month.

  • Elgato Launches Facecam For Content Creators

    Elgato, along with parent company Corsair Gaming Inc (NASDAQ: CRSR), launched Facecam, a webcam tailor-made for professional content. Facecam captures video in true Full HD 1080p60 through an all-glass studio-quality Elgato Prime lens. Facecam has Sony Group Corp (NYSE: SONY) Starvis image sensor that excels in indoor lighting conditions and an optimized fixed focus. Elgato also launched new gears Wave XLR, an XLR to USB Type-C microphone interface and digital audio mixer; Stream Deck, now with

  • What's the Best Cryptocurrency to Invest in Right Now?

    Cryptocurrencies have had a whirlwind of a year so far. Many of the major cryptocurrencies -- including Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC), Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH), and Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) -- are still in a slump. Over the last two months, the price of Bitcoin is down nearly 35%, Ethereum has fallen by nearly 50%, and Dogecoin has dropped by close to 60%.

  • SAP Is Moving to the Cloud. Investors Have Yet to Give the Company Credit.

    The enterprise software giant is going through a painful transition—but the end result is likely to reward investors.

  • MAGA World’s ‘Freedom Phone’ Actually Budget Chinese Phone

    Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast / Photos GettyThe pro-Trump internet went wild on Wednesday for the Freedom Phone, a $500 smartphone that comes stocked with conservative apps and promises to liberate anyone else who buys it from Silicon Valley censorship. The American flag-branded phone was immediately promoted by a wide range of right-wing figures, including former Trump adviser Roger Stone, Jan. 6 rally organizer Ali Alexander, and pundit Dinesh D’Souza.“I’m holding a freaking phone that

  • New JEDI Contract Bidding Coming Up

    After more than a year and a half since the so-called JEDI contract was awarded to Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT), Pentagon officials announced that they are canceling the massive cloud-computing deal. Although the Department of Defense representatives stated technical issues as the main reasons for the termination of 10 yearlong cloud computing services, the fact that the long litigation process, burdening contract implementation, had a significant impact on the cancellation decision. The lawsuit was

  • The Crypto Daily – Movers and Shakers – July 16th, 2021

    It’s a bearish start to the day for Bitcoin and the broader market. A Bitcoin move back through to $32,500 levels should provide support to the pack.

  • Shanghai city to regulate data from smart vehicle testing

    Shanghai city has issued draft regulations to safeguard data generated during testing of smart vehicles, underscoring China's growing concern about data security. In a statement issued on Friday, the Shanghai Economic and Information Technology Commission said it will require that entities conducting vehicle testing and demonstrations properly handle the acquisition, processing, application and transmission of data. Additionally, the entities should take relevant measures to protect data confidentiality, form a personal information protection system and are forbidden to conduct illegal trading, transfer and disclosure of relevant data, it said.

  • Valve is Taking on the Nintendo Switch With its Newly Announced Steam Deck

    Hot on the heels of the recently announced Nintendo Switch OLED, Valve has announced its own entry into the mobile gaming marketplace – Steam Deck. Featuring dual analog sticks, two trackpads and enough buttons to make a pro controller jealous, the Steam Deck will arrive this December and provide you with an easy way to play modern PC …

  • How to Dip a Toe Into Bitcoin

    What to buy, how much to invest and when to rebalance: a guide for the crypto-curious.

  • Tag Heuer's Super Mario Watch Is a Horological 1-UP

    When Swiss watchmaking meets a video-game icon, good things happen.

  • Alibaba and Tencent Working Together? Analysts Say One Could Have an Edge.

    Chinese internet giants Alibaba and Tencent are rivals. Working together has different implications for each, analysts say.