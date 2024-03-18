Japan Brokers Set to Benefit From First Rate Hike in Years

(Bloomberg) -- Japan’s biggest brokerages are getting ready to reap the benefits from efforts to strengthen bond business as the central bank gets closer to raising interest rates for the first time in more than a decade.

Nomura Holdings Inc. said it has been preparing for the Bank of Japan’s unwinding of its ultra-loose monetary policy for years, including by adding staff in its global markets division. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. has beefed up collaboration between its retail and trading divisions in anticipation of a policy shift. Tokyo Tanshi Co., a major money-market brokerage, is talking internally and with clients on how the rate landscape may change after an end to the negative-rate policy.

At Citigroup Inc., the firm set out at the start of this year to boost its yen interest rate business by extending the service to regional financial institutions, from major Japanese banks and overseas investors.

“We are having discussions every day with each other,” said Hirokazu Wakamatsu, executive officer and general manager of market operation at Tokyo Tanshi. “Market participants used to be skeptical, but there is now an air of certainty among them that the change is sure to come.”

Expectations are building that the Bank of Japan will decide as early as Tuesday to scrap negative rates as accelerating wage growth adds to signs that the economy is escaping deflation. Brokerages will benefit if volatility in Japan’s rate markets increases, spurring trading by clients, according to Bloomberg Intelligence analyst Hideyasu Ban.

Over the past month, Tokyo Tanshi has seen a jump in queries from customers seeking advice on where rates are heading, Wakamatsu said in a phone interview. Its brokers are exploring the impact of potential changes to, for example, the way the BOJ sets rates on deposits held at the central bank by commercial lenders, he added.

Japan’s central bank cut its policy rate to -0.1% in 2016, penalizing financial institutions on a portion of their excess cash parked at the BOJ. Some 90% of BOJ watchers see the risk of authorities ending the negative rate on Tuesday. It is widely expected to switch its policy rate to the overnight unsecured call rate and set it in a range between zero and 0.1%.

With the market having priced in a likely end to negative rates, the key is what the Bank of Japan says about any further hikes, said BI’s Ban. If the central bank signals more increases in the coming months, “that would be positive to some degree for those major brokerages including foreign investment banks that are strong at fixed-income trading,” he said.

On the other hand, smaller firms that specialize in retail business may suffer if successive rate increases chill the stock market, Ban added.

Tokyo Tanshi has stepped up efforts to approach corporate customers, including regional banks, that have kept away from money markets in the “abnormal world” of negative rates, Wakamatsu said.

“We are reaching out to those who have not taken action or have seen no need to take action until now, asking them what their stance would be should interest rates return to positive territory,” he said.

At Nomura, Japan’s biggest securities firm, the global markets team has been taking steps in recent years to expand personnel by adding both mid-career professionals and new graduates in anticipation of policy normalization, its Global Markets Planning Department said in response to Bloomberg questions.

Nomura has also dispatched a yen rates trader from Tokyo to its London office over the same period to be ready during overseas trading hours.

Citigroup has been marketing since last year to promote Japan, according to Kazuhiro Nakajima, its deputy head of financial institutions sales and solutions as well as head of cross asset solution in the country.

Daiwa set up a team in April 2023 to ensure collaboration between its global markets and retail operations after inflation takes hold. The Global Markets Strategic Planning Department is also exploring new business opportunities in an era of price growth, Satoru Yamamoto, head of the team, said in an emailed statement.

“If we are transitioning to an inflationary economy, it is natural for the Bank of Japan to embark on a full-fledged exit strategy,” Yamamoto said.

With all of the preparations converging on Tuesday’s potential momentous monetary decision, Wakamatsu at Tokyo Tanshi has some advice for his people.

“Have an early lunch,” he said. The money market will likely “almost stop moving” in the morning as market participants wait for a policy announcement, providing a window for staff to fuel up before the action.

