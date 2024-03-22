Japan buyer agrees to pay Q2 aluminium premium of $145/T, up 61% from Q1, sources say

TOKYO, March 22 (Reuters) - A Japanese aluminium buyer has agreed to pay a global producer a premium of $145 per metric ton over the benchmark price for shipments in April to June, up 61% from the current quarter, two sources involved in the pricing talks said.

The figure is much higher than the $90 per ton paid in the January-March quarter and falls at the lower end of the initial offers of $145-$155 made by producers.

Japan is an Asia's major importer of the light metal and the premiums for primary metal shipments it agrees to pay each quarter over the benchmark London Metal Exchange (LME) cash price set the benchmark for the region. (Reporting by Yuka Obayashi; Editing by Himani Sarkar)