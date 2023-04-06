Japan’s CoinTrade partners with Fireblocks to improve digital asset security

Japan-based cryptocurrency trading and staking service provider CoinTrade on Thursday said it has partnered with Singapore-based crypto custody platform Fireblocks to provide institutional clients with improved security for digital assets.

The partnership will connect CoinTrade users to Fireblocks’ cold wallets that provide 24/7 access to digital assets, distributed private key sharing to prevent insider collusion, and optical QR-based signing access, according to a press release sent to Forkast via email.

“By leveraging Fireblocks’ battle-tested technology, cold storage and direct custody solutions, CoinTrade can retain tighter control over its risk and compliance operations,” Stephen Richardson, Head of Asia-Pacific and senior vice president of Financial Markets at Fireblocks, said in the release.

Cryptocurrency exchanges in Japan are required to register with the Financial Services Agency, the country’s financial regulator. Registration involves background checks on the exchange operators, anti-money laundering (AML) and know-your-customer (KYC) procedures, and security measures for customer assets.

The registration process was established following several cyberattacks on Japanese crypto exchanges, including the Mt. Gox’s 2014 exploit that resulted in losses of around US$460 million, and the Coincheck hack in 2018 where over US$530 million worth of crypto tokens were stolen.

Hackers stole a record US$3.8 billion in cryptocurrencies globally in 2022, blockchain forensics firm Chainalysis reported in January.

Japan’s National Police Agency in October said North Korea-backed hacker group Lazarus had been sending phishing emails to Japanese crypto exchange employees to infect their computers with malware.

