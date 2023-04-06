U.S. markets open in 7 hours 57 minutes

Japan’s CoinTrade partners with Fireblocks to improve digital asset security

Danny Park
·1 min read

Japan-based cryptocurrency trading and staking service provider CoinTrade on Thursday said it has partnered with Singapore-based crypto custody platform Fireblocks to provide institutional clients with improved security for digital assets.

Fast facts

  • The partnership will connect CoinTrade users to Fireblocks’ cold wallets that provide 24/7 access to digital assets, distributed private key sharing to prevent insider collusion, and optical QR-based signing access, according to a press release sent to Forkast via email.

  • “By leveraging Fireblocks’ battle-tested technology, cold storage and direct custody solutions, CoinTrade can retain tighter control over its risk and compliance operations,” Stephen Richardson, Head of Asia-Pacific and senior vice president of Financial Markets at Fireblocks, said in the release.

  • Cryptocurrency exchanges in Japan are required to register with the Financial Services Agency, the country’s financial regulator. Registration involves background checks on the exchange operators, anti-money laundering (AML) and know-your-customer (KYC) procedures, and security measures for customer assets.

  • The registration process was established following several cyberattacks on Japanese crypto exchanges, including the Mt. Gox’s 2014 exploit that resulted in losses of around US$460 million, and the Coincheck hack in 2018 where over US$530 million worth of crypto tokens were stolen.

  • Hackers stole a record US$3.8 billion in cryptocurrencies globally in 2022, blockchain forensics firm Chainalysis reported in January.

  • Japan’s National Police Agency in October said North Korea-backed hacker group Lazarus had been sending phishing emails to Japanese crypto exchange employees to infect their computers with malware.

