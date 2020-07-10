Japan Companies Scoops Up Cash in Busiest Day for Bonds in 2020

(Bloomberg) -- Borrowers are ignoring warning signals from default-risk gauges and continue to raise new debt on Europe’s primary credit market ahead of a run of likely bad news during the second-quarter corporate earnings season.

New bond issuance in Europe surged above forecasts and is set to to exceed 31 billion euros ($35 billion) for the week. Companies around the world shoring up liquidity reserves to protect against the impact of Covid-19 have already led to record new debt sales which are now 56% ahead of the rate seen a year ago.

“Most corporates have already raised the cash they think they need to face the upcoming challenges,” said Juan Valencia, a credit strategist at Societe Generale. “We expect defaults to pick up over the next 12 months but they should happen later on, as governments are still trying to safeguard jobs and companies.”

But the mood is starting to sour. Default risk on corporate debt rose for the fourth session in a row on Friday amid coronavirus flare-ups across the U.S., Hong Kong, Tokyo and elsewhere. Grim news during the approaching earnings season that will probably reveal extensive damage to businesses from the pandemic is also likely to depress investor sentiment.

That could also kick off a flurry of credit downgrades with a far-reaching impact as a third of investment-grade debt is already at the lowest score above junk status and on negative outlook.

Meanwhile, the turnaround plans of Scandinavian airline SAS AB suffered a setback after the company canceled a meeting with bondholders due to a lack of support for proposed amendments.

This week’s deals in Europe’s primary markets included France offering its third syndicated bond sale this year and a sale of CoCo bonds by Spain’s Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA. On Friday, French retailer Auchan Holding SA is offering new notes.

Europe

The European Central Bank is likely to expand its 1.35 trillion euro bond purchase program by December with an extension and a top-up of 500 billion euros, according to a Bloomberg survey of economists.

See also: Gear up for a bumpier ride in Europe’s credit marketInvestors are gearing up for a bumpy ride in European credit, with bouts of volatility, even as they have a positive longer-term view on the marketItalian state lender Cassa Depositi e Prestiti is in preliminary talks to buy a stake in some of Telecom Italia SpA’s fixed-line assets, people familiar with the matter said

Asia

Japanese companies led by Tokyo Electric Power Co. Holdings Inc. priced on Friday the most yen corporate bonds of any day this year, as firms build cash buffers to gird against the impact of the pandemic.

Corporate bond sales in Japan are rebounding after they tumbled in April and May, as the Bank of Japan and Prime Minister Shinzo Abe’s government roll out record stimulus to support the economyYen corporate note sales jumped 99% in June from a year earlier

U.S.

More than 100 companies have declared bankruptcy in the U.S. this year and blamed Covid-19 in part for their demise, including retailers, sports leagues and an archdiocese.

Investors poured $7.18 billion into funds that buy U.S. investment-grade debt in the week ending July 8, continuing a record amount of receipts since late May, according to data from Refinitiv LipperBankrupt retailer Brooks Brothers Group Inc. received a higher offer for financing from investors including Authentic Brands Group LLC that would keep the chain running during the court process, according to people with knowledge of the situation

For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.com

Subscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.

©2020 Bloomberg L.P.