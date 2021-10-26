U.S. markets open in 3 hours 16 minutes

Japan Crane Market Report 2021: Market will be Valued at $20.4 Billion to Reach Volume of 11187 units by 2027, Growing at a CAGR of 3.25%

Research and Markets
·4 min read

Dublin, Oct. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Japan Crane Market - Strategic Assessment & Forecast 2021-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering

The Japan crane market size will be valued at USD 20.4 billion and to reach volume of 11187 units by 2027, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.25% by volume during 2021-2027

The Japanese government started investing in digital technology which will help to transform the construction industry across Japan. All the countries are focusing on infrastructure development for increasing their economic activities post COVID-19 and Japan being the fourth largest exporter of cranes in the world that will have tremendous. The rise of infrastructure investment and the mining sector will have a positive impact on the demand for cranes in the Japanese market.

In 2021, Japan crane market reached volume of 9233 units and is expected to reach 11187 units by 2026.

The mobile crane had the highest market share in 2020. The increase in government investments in various infrastructure development projects such as the redevelopment of Shibuya, Taranomon, new Shinagawa station will increase the demand for mobile Cranes and hoists market in Japan.

The rise of infrastructure investment and the mining sector will positively impact the demand for cranes in Japan. The rise of technological advancement in the construction industry will drive demand for customize automated cranes. The demand for mobile cranes is largely driven to address high-end works for urban and infrastructure development.

Major Japanese manufacturers have a broad presence in major regions, with extensive dealer networks and sales support. Japan is an export-oriented country. Japan manufacturers cranes and exports them across the globe.

One of the key vendors, Tadano, manufactures construction cranes, truck loader cranes, and aerial work platforms worldwide. The company focuses on technology and quality innovations by creating a global R&D cooperation network and opening R&D centers.

WHY SHOULD YOU BUY THIS REPORT?

This report is among the few in the market that offers outlook and opportunity analysis forecast in terms of:

  • Volume (Unit sales)

  • Crane Type

  • Application

  • Gross Power

  • Value (USD)

  • Crane Type

  • Application

  • Gross Power

  • Gain competitive intelligence about the economic scenario, advantages in Japan major projects and investments, dynamics, and market share

  • Examples of latest technologies

  • Get presentation-ready format and easy-to-interpret data

  • Enable decision-makers to make informed and profitable choices

  • Gain expert quantitative and qualitative analysis on value/volume growth projections of the Japan crane market share

  • Complete supply chain analysis

  • Get COVID-19 impact analysis of the market

  • Company Profile of 10 key vendors and 5 other prominent vendors

KEY QUESTIONS ANSWERED:

  • How big is the Japan crane market?

  • What are the latest trends in the crane market in Japan?

  • Who are the key players in the Japan crane market?

  • What are the key opportunities in the mobile crane market in Japan?

  • Which segment accounted for the highest share in the Japan crane Market?

KEY HIGHLIGHTS FROM THE REPORT

  • Increasing urban infrastructure development and high growth in tourism is further expected to propel the demand for cranes.

  • The Japan crane industry is expected to show an incremental growth of 2,138 units during the period (2020- 2027).

  • The demand for mini/compact cranes is expected to further increase in the coming years.

  • Japan's crane lifting capacity of 20 tons-100 tons market revenue is expected to reach USD 7,823 million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 3.80%.

JAPAN CRANE MARKET - SEGMENTATION ANALYSIS

  • The mobile crane industry in Japan by value is expected to reach USD 9,465.5 million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 3.89%.

  • The demand for crawler cranes is largely driven due to increased investment in both commercial buildings and oil & gas extraction projects.

  • Truck-mounted cranes are used for loading and moving equipment on the job site. Japan truck mounted crane industry is expected to reach 1,049 units by 2027.

  • Japan's crane industry by industrial is expected to reach USD 4,701 million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5.36%.

Market Segmentation by Crane Type

  • Mobile Crane

  • Crawler Cranes

  • Rough Terrain Cranes

  • All-Terrain Cranes

  • Truck Mounted Cranes

  • Others

  • Fixed Cranes

  • Overhead Cranes

  • Tower Cranes

Market Segmentation by Application

  • Construction

  • Mining

  • Transport/Port

  • Manufacturing

  • Others

Market Segmentation by Gross Power

  • Less than 20 Tons

  • 20-100 Tons

  • 101-200 Tons

  • Greater than 200 Tons

Key Vendors

  • Tadano

  • Manitex International, Inc.

  • Manitowoc

  • SANY

  • Kobelco Construction Machinery (Japan)

  • Konecranes

  • Liebherr

  • Xuzhou Construction Machinery Group Co., Ltd. (XCMG)

  • Terex Corporation

  • Cargotec

Other Prominent vendors

  • American Crane & Equipment Corp. (ACE)

  • Zoomlion Heavy Industry

  • Broderson Manufacturing Corp

  • Link-Belt Cranes

  • Kato Works

Distributors:

  • Toyo Hoist Co. Ltd.

  • Tokyo Julki Co. ltd.

  • Ohya Corporation

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/dxqcsv

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


