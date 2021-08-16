Japan is an important data center colocation services market in Asia-Pacific. Increase in enterprise digital transformation initiatives, well-developed network and connectivity infrastructure, and rise in cloud technology adoption are expected to drive the market’s continual growth.

New York, Aug. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Japan Data Center Colocation Services Growth Opportunities"





Surge in colocation services demand prompts services providers to intensify investments in the competitive Japanese data center colocation market to address the demand hike.However, the market faces restraints such as meeting power supply requirements for new data centers, rising costs of construction, manpower, power, and real estate, and land acquisition challenges.This research service analyzes the Japan data center colocation services market, covering market trends, strategic imperatives, recent developments and market overview, market drivers and restraints, market size and revenue forecast (2020–2027). It includes compound annual growth rates, market shares (by raised floor space and industry vertical demand split), the competitive landscape, leading participants, and growth opportunities. The study uses primary and secondary research Based on proprietary methodology to obtain valuable insights and generate informative content. The report covers key companies such as: EquinixAt Tokyo Digital RealtyColt Data Centre Services (Colt DCS)NTT Communications

