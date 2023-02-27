Japan Deep Learning Markets, Competition, Forecast and Opportunities, 2027

DUBLIN, Feb. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Japan Deep Learning Market By Offering (Hardware, Software, and Services), By Application (Image Recognition, Signal Recognition, and Data Mining), By End-User Industry, By Architecture, and By Region, Competition Forecast and Opportunities, 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Japan deep learning market is expected to grow at an impressive CAGR in the forecast period, FY2023-FY2027

High demand from the manufacturing industry, supportive government policies, and declining hardware costs are the primary factors driving the growth of the Japan deep learning market throughout the forecast period.



The adoption of Deep Learning Technology by the Manufacturing Industry Drives the Market Growth



The Japanese government is promoting advanced technologies to increase productivity and profit and minimize the loss incurred in organizations. The presence of well-developed technological infrastructure and the allocation of huge funds by the government for research & development activities support the easy implementation of advanced technology in existing infrastructure.

Japan is leading the world in industrial robot technology and plans to integrate robotic technology with an open-source deep-learning framework for better results. Manufacturing industries are using industrial robots to streamline and optimize their operations. The addition of deep learning technology enables the industrial robot to make accurate judgments during complex processes by learning from past examples and can share the knowledge instantaneously with other present industrial robots.

Industrial robots can make informed decisions to select the best position to pick up the block from a disorganized pile Using image recognition with three-dimensional images and deep learning. By using deep learning technology, industrial robots can detect and prevent malfunctions beforehand, which ensures increased productivity in the manufacturing industries.



High Demand for Self-Driving Cars Boosts the Market growth



The project announced by the government, "Road to the L4," aiming to boost the proliferation of advanced mobility services in the country, including level 4 autonomous driving, is expected to create lucrative opportunities for the Japanese deep learning market. In rural areas, older people cannot drive vehicles with great accuracy, which results in a rise in the number of road accidents.

Also, the ministry of economy, trade, and industry (METI) has planned to develop 40 autonomous taxi test sites nationwide by 2025. Autonomous vehicles or self-driving cars use deep learning technology to prevent the occurrence of road casualties and enhance the quality of life of consumers.

The introduction of autonomous vehicles to support the growing geriatric population and the development of supportive road infrastructure are expected to accelerate the Japan deep learning market growth over the next five years.



Increased Adoption of Deep Learning Technology by the Healthcare Industry Supports the Market Demand



The rise in the adoption of advanced technologies by the healthcare industry to improve customer experience and maintain the patient's record efficiently is positively impacting the market demand. The growing geriatric population and the surge in efforts and investments by the leading government to improve elderly care services are accelerating the adoption of deep learning technology across the healthcare vertical.

Deep learning technology can also be used to reduce the time wasted in recognizing and categorizing patient belongings and optimize the process of room allocation. Increased penetration of telehealth and patient monitoring devices is further expected to fuel the Japan deep learning market growth for the next five years.

