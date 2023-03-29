Japan Diabetes Market Report 2023: Sector to Reach $3.39 Billion by 2028 at a 2.75% CAGR
Japanese Diabetes Market
Dublin, March 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Japan Diabetes Market, Size, Forecast 2023-2028, By Insulin Pump, CGM, Self-Monitoring Blood Device and Company Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Japan's Diabetes Market will reach US $3.39 Billion in 2028, and it will expand at a CAGR of 2.75% from 2023 to 2028, according to the publisher. Diabetes is a non-communicable disease caused by high blood glucose levels and is currently one of Japan's most important public health problems. Japan has around 11 million people with diabetes, according to IDF 2021.
Aging and obesity contribute to the increase in diabetes prevalence. Of this, the rapidly aging population is a significant concern, which makes disease management a challenge. Apart from disease management, the economic impact of diabetes in Japan is substantial.
Ageing Population will Foster the Growth of Japan's Diabetes Market
Japan has the highest proportion of the aging population globally; almost a quarter of the population is 65 plus. The increase in the geriatric population is an enormous burden for the Japanese government because the prevalence of the aging disease is rising rapidly. So the Japanese government has prioritized dealing with an aging population, and it is expected that government will allocate a skyrocketed healthcare budget in 2025 for aging. Therefore rising prevalence and increased public expenditure will boost Japan's diabetes Market. Japan, Diabetes Market was US$ 2.88 Billion in 2022.
Type 2 Diabetes is Increasing Year on Year
Japan has a low incidence of type 1 diabetes because the Japanese are genetically homogeneous. However, Japan has one of the largest elderly populations in the world, which is more susceptible to the onset of type 2 diabetes. In addition, there are many contributing factors to diabetes development in Japanese people, including dietary patterns, physical inactivity, smoking, and many others. Therefore, Japan's diabetes care devices are one of the high-potential markets for development.
SMBG Devices is one of the most Prominent Markets
Japan's Diabetes industry has been divided into SMBG, CGM, and Insulin Pumps. SMBG holds a substantial revenue share owing to the high diabetes incidence rate. In addition, changing lifestyles, unhealthy dietary habits, physical inactivity, and excessive body weight are prominent factors contributing to the disease burden. Thus, the need to monitor blood glucose level for the optimization of treatment regime among these patients drive the japan market revenue. Moreover, a higher prevalence rate across developed countries with awareness regarding SMBG among the type 2 diabetes population will fuel the market revenue.
Japan Government Initiative
Even with such colossal healthcare and drug expenditure on the treatment of diabetes, the number of patients undergoing dialysis due to diabetes continues to increase, and the number of chronic dialysis patients in Japan per capita is by far the largest in an international comparison.
To reduce ever-increasing social security expenditure, the Government of Japan is attempting to improve the efficiency of healthcare services. The premise of these efforts is that there exists a high degree of waste in the present system. However, the problem lies in the over-provision of health care and extends to under-provision. In recent years, Japan's disease structure has been changing due to the rapid aging of the population and lifestyle changes.
As a result, there are ever-increasing deaths and disabilities associated with non-communicable diseases (NCDs), such as cancer, cardiovascular diseases, and diabetes. Moreover, these NCDs have accounted for more than 30% of national healthcare expenditures. Therefore, in 2000, the Japanese government launched the National Health Promotion Movement in the 21st Century, known as Health Japan 21.
Segments Market based on Devices
1. Continuous Glucose Monitoring (CGM)
2. Self-Monitoring Blood Glucose (SMBG)
3. Insulin Pump
Japan Diabetes Sub-Segment Analysis
Self-Monitoring Blood Glucose Device (SMBG)
1. Test Strips Market
2. Lancet Market
3. Meter Market
4. Blood Glucose (SMBG) Users
5. Blood Glucose Devices Reimbursement
2. Continuous Glucose Monitoring (CGM)
1. Glucose Sensor Market
2. CGM Transmitter Market
3. CGM User
4. CGM Reimbursement
Insulin Pump Market
1. Insulin Pump Market
2. Insulin Pump Users
3. Reimbursement Policies
Key Attributes:
Report Attribute
Details
No. of Pages
130
Forecast Period
2022 - 2028
Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022
$2.88 Billion
Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028
$3.39 Billion
Compound Annual Growth Rate
2.7%
Key Topics Covered:
1. Introduction
2. Research & Methodology
3. Executive Summary
4. Market Dynamics
5. Japan Diabetes Market
6. Japan Diabetes Population
7. Share Analysis - Japan Diabetes Market
8. Continuous Glucose Monitoring Market (CGM) - Japan Market & Users
9. Blood Glucose Device (SMBG) -Japan Market & Users
10. Insulin Pump - Japan Market & Users
11. Insulin Pump - Company Analysis
12. SMBG - Company Analysis
13. CGM - Company Analysis
Companies Mentioned
Medtronic
Insulet Corporation
Abbott Laboratories
DarioHealth Crop
Dexcom, Inc
Roche Diagnostic
Tandem Diabetes Care
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/h6k1iu
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Attachment
CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900