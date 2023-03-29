Japan Diabetes Market Report 2023: Sector to Reach $3.39 Billion by 2028 at a 2.75% CAGR

Company Logo

Japanese Diabetes Market

Japanese Diabetes Market

Dublin, March 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Japan Diabetes Market, Size, Forecast 2023-2028, By Insulin Pump, CGM, Self-Monitoring Blood Device and Company Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Japan's Diabetes Market will reach US $3.39 Billion in 2028, and it will expand at a CAGR of 2.75% from 2023 to 2028, according to the publisher. Diabetes is a non-communicable disease caused by high blood glucose levels and is currently one of Japan's most important public health problems. Japan has around 11 million people with diabetes, according to IDF 2021.

Aging and obesity contribute to the increase in diabetes prevalence. Of this, the rapidly aging population is a significant concern, which makes disease management a challenge. Apart from disease management, the economic impact of diabetes in Japan is substantial.



Ageing Population will Foster the Growth of Japan's Diabetes Market



Japan has the highest proportion of the aging population globally; almost a quarter of the population is 65 plus. The increase in the geriatric population is an enormous burden for the Japanese government because the prevalence of the aging disease is rising rapidly. So the Japanese government has prioritized dealing with an aging population, and it is expected that government will allocate a skyrocketed healthcare budget in 2025 for aging. Therefore rising prevalence and increased public expenditure will boost Japan's diabetes Market. Japan, Diabetes Market was US$ 2.88 Billion in 2022.



Type 2 Diabetes is Increasing Year on Year



Japan has a low incidence of type 1 diabetes because the Japanese are genetically homogeneous. However, Japan has one of the largest elderly populations in the world, which is more susceptible to the onset of type 2 diabetes. In addition, there are many contributing factors to diabetes development in Japanese people, including dietary patterns, physical inactivity, smoking, and many others. Therefore, Japan's diabetes care devices are one of the high-potential markets for development.



SMBG Devices is one of the most Prominent Markets



Japan's Diabetes industry has been divided into SMBG, CGM, and Insulin Pumps. SMBG holds a substantial revenue share owing to the high diabetes incidence rate. In addition, changing lifestyles, unhealthy dietary habits, physical inactivity, and excessive body weight are prominent factors contributing to the disease burden. Thus, the need to monitor blood glucose level for the optimization of treatment regime among these patients drive the japan market revenue. Moreover, a higher prevalence rate across developed countries with awareness regarding SMBG among the type 2 diabetes population will fuel the market revenue.



Japan Government Initiative



Even with such colossal healthcare and drug expenditure on the treatment of diabetes, the number of patients undergoing dialysis due to diabetes continues to increase, and the number of chronic dialysis patients in Japan per capita is by far the largest in an international comparison.

Story continues

To reduce ever-increasing social security expenditure, the Government of Japan is attempting to improve the efficiency of healthcare services. The premise of these efforts is that there exists a high degree of waste in the present system. However, the problem lies in the over-provision of health care and extends to under-provision. In recent years, Japan's disease structure has been changing due to the rapid aging of the population and lifestyle changes.



As a result, there are ever-increasing deaths and disabilities associated with non-communicable diseases (NCDs), such as cancer, cardiovascular diseases, and diabetes. Moreover, these NCDs have accounted for more than 30% of national healthcare expenditures. Therefore, in 2000, the Japanese government launched the National Health Promotion Movement in the 21st Century, known as Health Japan 21.



Segments Market based on Devices



1. Continuous Glucose Monitoring (CGM)

2. Self-Monitoring Blood Glucose (SMBG)

3. Insulin Pump



Japan Diabetes Sub-Segment Analysis

Self-Monitoring Blood Glucose Device (SMBG)



1. Test Strips Market

2. Lancet Market

3. Meter Market

4. Blood Glucose (SMBG) Users

5. Blood Glucose Devices Reimbursement



2. Continuous Glucose Monitoring (CGM)



1. Glucose Sensor Market

2. CGM Transmitter Market

3. CGM User

4. CGM Reimbursement



Insulin Pump Market



1. Insulin Pump Market

2. Insulin Pump Users

3. Reimbursement Policies



Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 130 Forecast Period 2022 - 2028 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $2.88 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028 $3.39 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 2.7%

Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction



2. Research & Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Market Dynamics



5. Japan Diabetes Market



6. Japan Diabetes Population



7. Share Analysis - Japan Diabetes Market



8. Continuous Glucose Monitoring Market (CGM) - Japan Market & Users



9. Blood Glucose Device (SMBG) -Japan Market & Users



10. Insulin Pump - Japan Market & Users



11. Insulin Pump - Company Analysis



12. SMBG - Company Analysis



13. CGM - Company Analysis



Companies Mentioned

Medtronic

Insulet Corporation

Abbott Laboratories

DarioHealth Crop

Dexcom, Inc

Roche Diagnostic

Tandem Diabetes Care

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/h6k1iu

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



