Japan’s Economy Decelerates Sharply Amid Export Slump

(Bloomberg) -- Japan’s economy slowed sharply in the third quarter as overall exports continued to fall amid trade tensions and a shopping splurge before a sales tax increase ran down stockpiles of goods.

Gross domestic product grew at an annualized pace of 0.2% in the three months through September from the previous quarter, the Cabinet Office said Thursday, decelerating rapidly from revised growth of 1.8% in the April-June period. Economists had forecast a 0.9% expansion. Consumer spending before last month’s sales tax hike and stronger business investment helped prop up growth.

While Japan’s economy has continued to eke out growth this year despite the headwinds of the global slowdown, Prime Minister Shinzo Abe called last week for a stimulus package to help recovery efforts from recent natural disasters and to support the economy against downside risks.

The size and timing of the measures have yet to be announced, but government spending is likely to be a key prop for the economy over the coming quarters with a cooling of consumer spending likely to shrink the economy.

Key Insights

Consumer spending was a driver of third-quarter growth, but the gain was weaker than expected and far smaller than the bump that came before the last sales tax hike in 2014. That suggests Japan’s economy will suffer less damage from the tax hike than five years ago, when a boom in consumption before the tax was followed by a bust that caused a 7.3% economic contraction in the following quarter.Business investment also added to the expansion in the July-September period. Firms have continued to ramp up their spending on labor-saving equipment amid a chronic shortage of workers, but it remains unclear if they will remain bullish about their investment plans if the economy starts shrinking.The export data offered a mixed picture of overseas demand. Shipments of goods actually increased, but service exports dragged with less spending by tourists one of the main factors. Economy minister Yasutoshi Nishimura flagged the impact of falling visitor numbers from South Korea amid a trade spat between the two neighboring countries.“The data confirmed that Japan’s economy has been weakened by the global slowdown and U.S.-China trade dispute while domestic demand is underpinning growth. There are some positive signs in exports that the IT cycle may be bottoming,” said Takashi Shiono, economist at Credit Suisse Group AG.

What Bloomberg’s Economists Say

“Looking ahead, the economy is set to pull back in 4Q, as the higher sales tax takes a toll on spending. We expect a sharp slowdown next year, due to heavy drags from consumer spending and exports. Public demand is likely to emerge as the main engine -- keeping growth just above water.”

-- Yuki Masujima, senior economist

Get More

GDP grew 0.1% from the previous three months on a non-annualized basis, compared with a 0.2% estimate by economists.Private consumption expanded 0.4% from the previous quarter. The median estimate was for a 0.6% gain.Business investment rose 0.9%, matching economists’ median estimate.Net exports of goods and services subtracted 0.2 percentage point from GDP.

