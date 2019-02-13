Japan’s Economy Rebounds Moderately From Natural Disasters

(Bloomberg) -- Japan’s economy rebounded modestly in the final three months of 2018 as domestic demand fueled growth following natural disasters in the previous quarter.

Gross domestic product expanded an annualized 1.4 percent in the three months through December, following the biggest contraction since 2014 in the disaster-hit third quarter, according to a Cabinet Office report Thursday. The result matched economists’ estimates.

Key Insights

A rebound in Japan’s economy offers policy makers some respite amid fears about global growth as China’s economy slows and the trade war between Washington and Beijing rumbles on. Still, comparison against a quarter badly affected by natural disasters leaves the full extent of momentum in the economy unclear.The rebound is unlikely to change the Bank of Japan’s resolve to continue with its current stimulus, given sagging inflation and uncertainties surrounding the global economy.Prime Minister Shinzo Abe’s administration is looking for the economy to show solid momentum ahead of a potentially growth-sapping sales tax increase in October 2019. The impact of China’s slowdown has become increasingly visible as Japanese manufacturers Fanuc Corp. and Nidec Corp. have cut their profit forecasts.

Get more

Exports rose 0.9 percent from the previous quarter, recovering from a drop in July-September.Business investment climbed 2.4 percent from the previous quarter. Economists’ median forecast was for a gain of 1.8 percent.Private consumption increased 0.6 percent from the previous quarter. The median estimate was for a 0.7 percent gain.

To contact the reporter on this story: Toru Fujioka in Tokyo at tfujioka1@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Brett Miller at bmiller30@bloomberg.net, Paul Jackson, Gearoid Reidy

For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.com

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.