U.S. markets open in 7 hours 44 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,086.25
    +6.25 (+0.15%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,061.00
    +17.00 (+0.05%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,111.50
    +29.50 (+0.23%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,781.60
    +1.50 (+0.08%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    74.27
    -0.10 (-0.13%)
     

  • Gold

    1,996.30
    -1.40 (-0.07%)
     

  • Silver

    24.03
    +0.04 (+0.17%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0903
    -0.0006 (-0.05%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5510
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    19.02
    -0.10 (-0.52%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2388
    -0.0002 (-0.02%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    132.9460
    +0.2570 (+0.19%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    28,157.80
    -424.27 (-1.48%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    615.08
    -4.16 (-0.67%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,620.43
    +56.16 (+0.74%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,035.18
    +252.25 (+0.91%)
     

Japan edges closer toward issuing digital yen with plans for new panel

Leika Kihara and Yoshifumi Takemoto
·2 min read
FILE PHOTO: A man walks in front of the headquarters of Bank of Japan in Tokyo

By Leika Kihara and Yoshifumi Takemoto

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan is stepping up efforts toward issuing a digital yen with the creation of a government advisory panel and the launch of a pilot programme, joining a growing number of countries exploring a central bank digital currency (CBDC).

The finance ministry will set up a panel of experts as early as April to discuss the feasibility of issuing a digital yen, two sources with knowledge of the matter told Reuters.

The step will come after the central bank's decision to start in April a pilot programme to test the use of a digital yen, moving Japan closer to issuing a CBDC in several years.

Under a medium-term policy platform issued in 2021, the government pledged to start examining the feasibility of a CBDC when the Bank of Japan (BOJ) completed the initial phase of experiments by March 2023, which it has.

"It will be in line with the pledge made in the policy platform," one of the sources said on the plan to set up a government panel, a view echoed by the other source.

Both sources declined to be identified as they are not authorised to speak publicly.

Finance Minister Shunichi Suzuki told reporters on Friday the government was still in the process of scrutinising ways to meet the pledge to examine the feasibility of a CBDC, including the idea of the panel.

The BOJ has said no decision has been made on whether Japan will issue a CBDC. But it spent two years experimenting and will move to the next phase of conducting a pilot programme from April, to be ready in case the government decides to issue a digital yen.

The central bank has said the pilot programme may last for several years. Some laws may need to be revised if the government were to start issuing a CBDC for public use.

"Ensuring the coexistence of CBDC with various other forms of money ... is something that we need to and will in fact achieve in the future," BOJ Governor Haruhiko Kuroda said in a speech on Tuesday.

Public broadcaster NHK reported on Thursday the finance ministry was considering setting up an advisory panel in April to discuss the possibility of a digital yen.

Central banks around the world have stepped up efforts to develop digital currencies to modernize financial systems and speed up domestic and international payments.

Japan and other advanced economies are seeking to catch up with China, which is at the fore of a global race to develop CBDCs and has ramped up pilot schemes for retail payments.

The U.S. Federal Reserve has also been exploring a fully digital dollar that some have referred to as Fedcoin. Fed leaders have said that any launch of such an asset would need the support of elected leaders.

(Reporting by Leika Kihara and Yoshifumi Takemoto; Additional reporting by Tetsushi Kajimoto; Editing by Josie Kao, Robert Birsel)

Recommended Stories

  • South Korea court rejects second arrest warrant request for Terraform Labs’ Daniel Shin

    A South Korean court dismissed for the second time a request by prosecutors for an arrest warrant for Terraform Labs co-founder Daniel Shin.

  • Revocable Living Trust vs. Will: Which Will Protect Your Money Best?

    Revocable trusts, also known as living wills, are sometimes used in place of wills to avoid probate delays and fees. Let's compare both.

  • Chinese top hotpot chain's overseas unit sees profit this year

    The overseas unit of China's biggest hotpot chain Haidilao expects to return to profit this year, after posting almost 80% year-on-year growth in revenue for 2022 late on Thursday. Haidilao International Holding's overseas unit, Super Hi International Holding, posted revenue of $558.2 million and a net loss of $41.3 million for 2022, compared with a loss of $150.8 million in 2021. Originally founded in Sichuan Province of China in 1994, Haidilao now operates more than 1,300 stores across China, offering a communal dining experience where patrons cook plates of meat and vegetables in a soup at the centre of their table.

  • China Has Emerged as a Global Bailout Force. It’s a New Front for U.S. Tensions.

    Beijing’s role as an international rescue lender could add friction to relations with international institutions and the U.S. while tensions are already high.

  • Binance’s On-Chain Balance Stands at Nearly $65B Despite CFTC Lawsuit: Nansen Data

    Data from blockchain analytics firm Nansen reveals that Binance's on-chain balance remains high, despite the CFTC suit against the crypto exchange that dropped this past week. Nansen Customer Success Manager&nbsp;Jason Meng discusses what the on-chain analytics tool&nbsp;provider is seeing in regards to Binance's outflows following regulatory turbulence for the world's largest crypto exchange.

  • AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNC) is Attracting Investor Attention: Here is What You Should Know

    AGNC Investment (AGNC) has been one of the stocks most watched by Zacks.com users lately. So, it is worth exploring what lies ahead for the stock.

  • The 3 Strongest REITs With Dividend Yields Above 6%

    Lately, it’s been difficult to remain fully invested in real estate investment trusts (REITs) when so many high-yielding REITs have had their share prices decimated over the past two months or longer. Among the 104 REITs whose dividend yields are 6% or higher, only one — Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE: BRMK) — has had a positive return over the past four weeks, and that’s because it was acquired by Ready Capital Corp. (NYSE: RC). Of the 104 REITs with 6% or higher dividends, 30 have lost be

  • How Trump’s Indictment Spells Trouble for Stocks and the Economy

    Avoiding a default by the U.S. just got harder. Congress, which desperately needs to compromise, will have a tough time.

  • Fisher Investments Moves to Texas Over Taxes

    The firm said it was relocating “immediately” from Washington after the state’s supreme court cleared the way for a capital gains tax on individuals.

  • Tesla Pursues Building a New US Plant With China’s Dominant Battery Maker

    (Bloomberg) -- Tesla Inc. is looking to build a battery plant in the US, according to people familiar with the matter, in what would likely be a controversial arrangement with China’s dominant electric-vehicle battery manufacturer.Most Read from BloombergTrump Faces Fingerprints, Mug Shots After Historic Indictment$52 Billion Chipmaking Plan Is Racing Toward Failure$335,000 Pay for ‘AI Whisperer’ Jobs Appears in Red-Hot MarketNew Yorkers Are Moving to These Three Florida CitiesA $3 Trillion Thre

  • Stocks could end the year 14% higher—and it’s because the banking crisis, according to veteran investment strategist Ed Yardeni

    The economy and inflation could slow without the need for many more interest rate hikes—and it would be good news for stocks.

  • Disney's Florida surprise: an end run around DeSantis

    Florida lawmakers passed a bill in February giving Governor Ron DeSantis effective control over a board that oversees municipal services and development in a special district that encompasses Walt Disney World resort. But before the takeover by DeSantis's appointees, Walt Disney Co pushed through changes to the special tax district agreement that limit the board's action for decades, according to the Orlando Sentinel, which quoted lawyers for the board who spoke at a meeting on Wednesday. "It completely circumvents the authority of this board to govern," board member Brian Aungst Jr. was quoted as saying.

  • Biden Just Vetoed This Trump-Inspired Bill. Here's How It May Affect Your Retirement

    On Monday, President Joe Biden vetoed a bill that would have effectively banned ESG, or "Environmental, Social and Governance," investments in tax-advantaged retirement accounts. This veto is the first of Biden's term in office. It keeps in place a rule … Continue reading → The post How Biden's Veto of Trump-Inspired Bill Could Impact Your Retirement appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • How Trump Indictment May Affect Republican Party

    Rokk Solutions Parter Kristen Hawn gives her thoughts after the New York grand jury voted yes to indict former President Donald Trump. Hawn talks about how this may affect both the Democratic and Republican parties, and what this means for the Biden administration. She speaks with Joe Mathieu on Bloomberg's "Balance of Power."

  • Putin can’t handle the truth: Why American journalist Evan Gershkovich, who was abducted for revealing Russia’s economic collapse, must be freed

    By prosecuting an American journalist, Putin has crossed a line that even he had never crossed before–and every bloodthirsty despot will be watching.

  • Adani Pulls Back on Grand Ambitions After Hindenburg Bombshell

    (Bloomberg) -- Two months on from its explosive report into Gautam Adani’s acquisitive conglomerate, short seller Hindenburg Research has left the Indian billionaire’s empire chastened and reevaluating its ambitions. Most Read from Bloomberg$52 Billion Chipmaking Plan Is Racing Toward FailureNew Yorkers Are Moving to These Three Florida Cities$335,000 Pay for ‘AI Whisperer’ Jobs Appears in Red-Hot MarketScotiabank Economist Excoriates Trudeau, Freeland Over $32 Billion Spending BoostFBI Releases

  • Japan to restrict chipmaking equipment exports as it aligns with US China curbs

    TOKYO (Reuters) -Japan said on Friday it will restrict exports of 23 types of semiconductor manufacturing equipment, aligning its technology trade controls with a U.S. push to curb China's ability to make advanced chips. Japan, home to major global chip equipment makers such as Nikon Corp and Tokyo Electron Ltd, did not specify China as the target of the measures, saying equipment makers would need to seek export permission for all regions.

  • Exclusive-Refiner Valero seeks US approval to import Venezuelan oil -sources

    HOUSTON/WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Valero Energy Corp, the second-largest U.S. oil refiner, is seeking Washington's permission to import Venezuelan crude, according to four people close to the matter, hoping for a repeat of the approval granted to Chevron Corp in November after a four-year ban. President Joe Biden's administration has eased some U.S. sanctions on the OPEC-member nation in an effort to encourage a political dialogue with the country's opposition. Venezuelan oil resumed flowing to the U.S. in January under a Treasury Department license granted to Chevron that allowed it to expand output there and export the oil.

  • Trump Indictment Could Boost GOP Primary Bid, but Hurt in a Rematch With Joe Biden

    The former president’s supporters have rallied to his side, but swing voters might be repelled by latest legal controversy.

  • Banking industry's 'near-death experience' to send US economy into recession

    The US is heading towards a "crash landing" after the "near-death experience in the US banking sector", economists predict.