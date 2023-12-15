Japan Factory PMI Slides Back to Pandemic-Era Level Ahead of BOJ

(Bloomberg) -- Activity in Japan’s factory sector deteriorated to a level matching a three-year low, a pessimistic data point for Bank of Japan officials to mull when they meet to decide policy next week.

The au Jibun Bank’s purchasing managers index of activity in Japan’s manufacturing sector dipped to 47.7 in December, the lowest since February and matching the level back in September 2020, when the economy was starting to emerge from the pandemic. The gauge has languished below the 50 mark that separates a contraction from an expansion for seven consecutive months.

The reading for the service sector advanced to 52, helping to boost the composite index to 50.4.

The data underscore the continuing divergence between conditions in the manufacturing sector versus services. The BOJ’s latest Tankan survey showed sentiment for non-manufacturers rising to a 32-year high, as firms providing accommodations, eating and drinking services benefited from surging inbound tourism and pent-up leisure demand in the wake of the pandemic.

Manufacturers have been less optimistic, as domestic demand sags due in part to the impact of persistent inflation weighing on spending patterns.

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida’s support ratings were already weak amid simmering resentment over rising costs of living. The political slush fund scandal that enveloped a large faction in the ruling Liberal Democratic Party this week further dented his ratings.

Friday’s PMI data showed new work and factory output fell in the manufacturing sector. Modest increases in sales in the service sector weren’t enough to raise the composite reading for new businesses, as manufacturing orders saw a sharp decline.

The weak result in the factory sector isn’t good news for Japan, which saw its deepest contraction since the pandemic in the three months through September. Optimism regarding the year ahead weakened, as expectations for business activity reached the lowest level since March 2022, according to the PMI report.

The mixed data cloud the outlook ahead of the BOJ’s policy meeting that concludes on Dec. 19, as authorities wait to see if companies boost wages enough to enable a virtuous wage-price cycle.

People familiar with the BOJ say authorities probably won’t change policy at the next meeting. About two-thirds of economists surveyed by Bloomberg earlier this month expect the bank to scrap its negative rate by the end of April.

