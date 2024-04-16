Japan’s Finance Minister Warns on Yen Ahead of IMF-G7 Meetings

(Bloomberg) -- Japan’s finance minister warned that he’s ready to take all available measures in the foreign exchange market if needed after the yen surged to a new 34-year low against the dollar overnight.

“We are closely monitoring the latest developments,” Finance Minister Shunichi Suzuki said Tuesday before he departs to Washington for annual International Monetary Fund events and meetings of finance chiefs of the Group of Seven and Group of Twenty nations. “We are prepared to take all possible measures to respond to the situation if it is necessary.”

Suzuki stopped short of saying he was ready to take “bold” action, the most direct hint of possible intervention in currency markets.

The finance minister’s comments come after the currency set a fresh 34-year low against the dollar of 154.45 following stronger than expected US retail sales figures. The latest data feed into a picture of economic resilience in the US that again pushes back against expectations the Federal Reserve will cut rates in the coming months.

The difference in US and Japanese interest rates and yields is a key factor behind the weakness in the yen.

Suzuki said he would refrain from commenting on whether moves in the market have been rapid or excessive.

“Regarding movements in the foreign exchange market, my position is the same as what I’ve said so far, and I would like to refrain from repeating that,” he said.

