Japan’s Finance Minister Warns on Yen Ahead of IMF-G7 Meetings

Erica Yokoyama and Emi Urabe
1 min read
0

(Bloomberg) -- Japan’s finance minister warned that he’s ready to take all available measures in the foreign exchange market if needed after the yen surged to a new 34-year low against the dollar overnight.

Most Read from Bloomberg

“We are closely monitoring the latest developments,” Finance Minister Shunichi Suzuki said Tuesday before he departs to Washington for annual International Monetary Fund events and meetings of finance chiefs of the Group of Seven and Group of Twenty nations. “We are prepared to take all possible measures to respond to the situation if it is necessary.”

Suzuki stopped short of saying he was ready to take “bold” action, the most direct hint of possible intervention in currency markets.

The finance minister’s comments come after the currency set a fresh 34-year low against the dollar of 154.45 following stronger than expected US retail sales figures. The latest data feed into a picture of economic resilience in the US that again pushes back against expectations the Federal Reserve will cut rates in the coming months.

The difference in US and Japanese interest rates and yields is a key factor behind the weakness in the yen.

Suzuki said he would refrain from commenting on whether moves in the market have been rapid or excessive.

“Regarding movements in the foreign exchange market, my position is the same as what I’ve said so far, and I would like to refrain from repeating that,” he said.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.

Advertisement

Recommended Stories

  • Currency Volatility Is Back as Geopolitics Add to Dollar Bets

    (Bloomberg) -- Volatility in the currency market is surging as traders bet renewed concerns over geopolitical tensions in the Middle East and faster-than-expected inflation in the US will propel the dollar higher.Most Read from BloombergIran’s Attack on Israel Sparks Race to Avert a Full-Blown WarIsrael Versus Iran — What All-Out War Could Look LikeApple Faces Worst iPhone Slump Since Covid as Rivals RiseS&P 500 Breaks Below 5,100 as Big Tech Sells Off: Markets WrapSingapore PM Lee to Hand Reins

  • Dollar firms after hot retail sales, yen languishes; China data awaited

    The dollar stood just off its highest since early November against a handful of peer currencies on Tuesday, raising intervention worries as the yen languished at its lowest level since 1990 following hotter-than-expected U.S. retail sales. Market focus was also on the Chinese yuan, with a slew of top-tier economic data due out of China later in the Asian morning expected to show the world's second-largest economy slowed in the first quarter. In the U.S., retail sales rose 0.7% last month, compared with the 0.3% rise that economists polled by Reuters had forecast.

  • Tesla extends its 2024 stock skid to 34% as top execs reportedly depart amid job cuts

    Often when a company announces job cuts, its stock price jumps as investors applaud cost-saving measures. That's not happening for Tesla on Monday.

  • Oil prices rise as Israel weighs response to Iran attack

    Oil prices rose on Tuesday amid heightened tensions in the Middle East after Israel's military chief said his country would respond to Iran's weekend missile and drone attack amid calls for restraint by allies. Brent futures for June delivery rose 46 cents, or 0.5%, to $90.56 a barrel by 0005 GMT. Oil prices had ended Monday's session lower after Iran's weekend attack on Israel proved to be less damaging than anticipated, initially easing concerns of a quickly intensifying conflict that could displace crude barrels.

  • Fed should not act urgently to cut rates unless required, Daly says

    PALO ALTO, California (Reuters) -There is "no urgency" to cut U.S. interest rates, Mary Daly, the president of the San Francisco Federal Reserve Bank, said on Monday, with the economy and labor market strong, and inflation still above the Fed's target of 2%. The Fed is increasingly expected to hold its policy rate steady in the range of 5.25% to 5.5% until mid-September, more than a year past its last rate hike, before cutting rates just twice before year-end, but inflation in the first three months was higher than most forecasters expected. "The worst thing to do is act urgently when urgency is not required," Daly, one of 19 U.S. central bankers who set monetary policy, said at the Stanford Institute for Economic Policy Research.

  • Biden’s twin adversaries: Iran and gas prices

    Energy markets seem to have dodged a bullet, with oil prices settling after Iran's April 13 attack on Israel. Biden needs it to stay that way.

  • Jim Cramer Says People Think Elon Musk Might Be Losing His Edge Or 'Turning Into An Evil Genius,' But Warren Buffett Never Fails To Deliver

    TV personality Jim Cramer addressed differing investor sentiments toward titans of Wall Street Elon Musk and Warren Buffett on April 12 on CNBC. Cramer highlighted that while Buffett continues to earn investor admiration, Musk has faced criticism because of Tesla Inc.'s declining share price. Don't Miss: Are you rich? Here’s what Americans think you need to be considered wealthy. Can you guess how many Americans successfully retire with $1,000,000 saved? The percentage may shock you. "We operate

  • Trump Media stock tanks 18% on move to issue millions of shares

    Trump Media stock slid as much as 16% on Monday after the parent company of Donald Trump's social media platform, Truth Social, filed to issue more than 21 million shares.

  • 1 Magnificent Dividend Stock Down 27% to Buy Right Now Near a Once-in-a-Decade Valuation

    This consumer staples behemoth and potential cornerstone holding is available at what could prove to be a significant discount.

  • Tax Day reveals a major split in how Joe Biden and Donald Trump would govern

    Biden, the sitting Democratic president, released his income tax returns on the IRS deadline of Monday. Filing jointly with his wife, Jill, he reported gross income of $619,976 and paid a federal income tax rate of 23.7%. On Tuesday, Biden is scheduled to deliver a speech in Scranton, Pennsylvania, about why the wealthy should pay more in taxes to reduce the federal deficit and help fund programs for the poor and middle class.