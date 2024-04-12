Japan’s Five-Year Yield Rises to Highest Since 2011 on BOJ Bets
(Bloomberg) -- Japan’s five-year bond yield climbed to the highest since 2011 on growing speculation the nation’s central bank will raise interest rates to stem weakness in the yen.
Most Read from Bloomberg
Apple Plans to Overhaul Entire Mac Line With AI-Focused M4 Chips
Vietnam Tycoon Lan Sentenced to Death Over $12 Billion Fraud
Russian Attacks on Ukraine Stoke Fears Army Near Breaking Point
US Slams Strikes on Russia Oil Refineries as Risk to Oil Markets
The yield advanced one basis point to 0.49% near the close of the afternoon session on Friday, above a previous high of 0.485% set on Nov. 1. Overnight-indexed swaps price in a rise in the Tokyo overnight average rate to 0.3% by the year-end from the Bank of Japan’s current target of zero to 0.1%.
The yen dropped to a three-decade low against the dollar this week on prospects that yield differentials will remain wide between Japan and the US. With stepped-up verbal warnings from government officials but no visible sign of an actual intervention, investors are betting that the BOJ will have to increase borrowing costs to slow a slide in the yen.
Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek
Toyota Pins Its Hopes on Revamped 4Runner to Beat Ford and Hyundai
Race for AI Supremacy in Middle East Is Measured in Data Centers
Everyone Is Rich, No One Is Happy. The Pro Golf Drama Is Back
©2024 Bloomberg L.P.