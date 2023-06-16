Japan Foods Holding (Catalist:5OI) Might Be Having Difficulty Using Its Capital Effectively

If you're looking for a multi-bagger, there's a few things to keep an eye out for. Typically, we'll want to notice a trend of growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and alongside that, an expanding base of capital employed. Put simply, these types of businesses are compounding machines, meaning they are continually reinvesting their earnings at ever-higher rates of return. In light of that, when we looked at Japan Foods Holding (Catalist:5OI) and its ROCE trend, we weren't exactly thrilled.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Japan Foods Holding:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.077 = S$4.5m ÷ (S$91m - S$32m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2023).

Therefore, Japan Foods Holding has an ROCE of 7.7%. In absolute terms, that's a low return, but it's much better than the Hospitality industry average of 4.2%.

roce

In the above chart we have measured Japan Foods Holding's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report for Japan Foods Holding.

The Trend Of ROCE

On the surface, the trend of ROCE at Japan Foods Holding doesn't inspire confidence. To be more specific, ROCE has fallen from 16% over the last five years. Although, given both revenue and the amount of assets employed in the business have increased, it could suggest the company is investing in growth, and the extra capital has led to a short-term reduction in ROCE. And if the increased capital generates additional returns, the business, and thus shareholders, will benefit in the long run.

While on the subject, we noticed that the ratio of current liabilities to total assets has risen to 36%, which has impacted the ROCE. Without this increase, it's likely that ROCE would be even lower than 7.7%. While the ratio isn't currently too high, it's worth keeping an eye on this because if it gets particularly high, the business could then face some new elements of risk.

What We Can Learn From Japan Foods Holding's ROCE

In summary, despite lower returns in the short term, we're encouraged to see that Japan Foods Holding is reinvesting for growth and has higher sales as a result. In light of this, the stock has only gained 9.3% over the last five years. Therefore we'd recommend looking further into this stock to confirm if it has the makings of a good investment.

