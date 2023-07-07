Japan Foods Holding (Catalist:5OI) Is Reducing Its Dividend To SGD0.01

The board of Japan Foods Holding Ltd. (Catalist:5OI) has announced that the dividend on 14th of August will be reduced by 26% from last year's SGD0.0135 to SGD0.01. This means the annual payment is 4.7% of the current stock price, which is above the average for the industry.

Japan Foods Holding's Dividend Is Well Covered By Earnings

Impressive dividend yields are good, but this doesn't matter much if the payments can't be sustained. The last payment made up 85% of earnings, but cash flows were much higher. Since the dividend is just paying out cash to shareholders, we care more about the cash payout ratio from which we can see plenty is being left over for reinvestment in the business.

Looking forward, earnings per share is forecast to rise by 26.8% over the next year. Under the assumption that the dividend will continue along recent trends, we think the payout ratio could be 69% which would be quite comfortable going to take the dividend forward.

Dividend Volatility

Although the company has a long dividend history, it has been cut at least once in the last 10 years. Since 2013, the annual payment back then was SGD0.0107, compared to the most recent full-year payment of SGD0.02. This means that it has been growing its distributions at 6.5% per annum over that time. It's good to see the dividend growing at a decent rate, but the dividend has been cut at least once in the past. Japan Foods Holding might have put its house in order since then, but we remain cautious.

Dividend Growth Is Doubtful

With a relatively unstable dividend, it's even more important to evaluate if earnings per share is growing, which could point to a growing dividend in the future. It's not great to see that Japan Foods Holding's earnings per share has fallen at approximately 6.6% per year over the past five years. Declining earnings will inevitably lead to the company paying a lower dividend in line with lower profits. However, the next year is actually looking up, with earnings set to rise. We would just wait until it becomes a pattern before getting too excited.

In Summary

In summary, dividends being cut isn't ideal, however it can bring the payment into a more sustainable range. The company is generating plenty of cash, which could maintain the dividend for a while, but the track record hasn't been great. We would probably look elsewhere for an income investment.

Companies possessing a stable dividend policy will likely enjoy greater investor interest than those suffering from a more inconsistent approach. Still, investors need to consider a host of other factors, apart from dividend payments, when analysing a company. As an example, we've identified 3 warning signs for Japan Foods Holding that you should be aware of before investing. Looking for more high-yielding dividend ideas? Try our collection of strong dividend payers.

