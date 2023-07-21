Japan Foods Holding's (Catalist:5OI) Shareholders Will Receive A Smaller Dividend Than Last Year

Japan Foods Holding Ltd. (Catalist:5OI) has announced it will be reducing its dividend payable on the 14th of August to SGD0.01, which is 26% lower than what investors received last year for the same period. However, the dividend yield of 4.5% is still a decent boost to shareholder returns.

See our latest analysis for Japan Foods Holding

Japan Foods Holding's Dividend Is Well Covered By Earnings

If the payments aren't sustainable, a high yield for a few years won't matter that much. Prior to this announcement, Japan Foods Holding's dividend made up quite a large proportion of earnings but only 17% of free cash flows. Since the dividend is just paying out cash to shareholders, we care more about the cash payout ratio from which we can see plenty is being left over for reinvestment in the business.

The next year is set to see EPS grow by 26.8%. Assuming the dividend continues along the course it has been charting recently, our estimates show the payout ratio being 69% which brings it into quite a comfortable range.

Dividend Volatility

Although the company has a long dividend history, it has been cut at least once in the last 10 years. The annual payment during the last 10 years was SGD0.0107 in 2013, and the most recent fiscal year payment was SGD0.02. This means that it has been growing its distributions at 6.5% per annum over that time. It's good to see the dividend growing at a decent rate, but the dividend has been cut at least once in the past. Japan Foods Holding might have put its house in order since then, but we remain cautious.

Dividend Growth May Be Hard To Come By

With a relatively unstable dividend, it's even more important to see if earnings per share is growing. Over the past five years, it looks as though Japan Foods Holding's EPS has declined at around 6.6% a year. A modest decline in earnings isn't great, and it makes it quite unlikely that the dividend will grow in the future unless that trend can be reversed. However, the next year is actually looking up, with earnings set to rise. We would just wait until it becomes a pattern before getting too excited.

Our Thoughts On Japan Foods Holding's Dividend

Overall, it's not great to see that the dividend has been cut, but this might be explained by the payments being a bit high previously. In the past, the payments have been unstable, but over the short term the dividend could be reliable, with the company generating enough cash to cover it. Overall, we don't think this company has the makings of a good income stock.

Investors generally tend to favour companies with a consistent, stable dividend policy as opposed to those operating an irregular one. Meanwhile, despite the importance of dividend payments, they are not the only factors our readers should know when assessing a company. For instance, we've picked out 3 warning signs for Japan Foods Holding that investors should take into consideration. Is Japan Foods Holding not quite the opportunity you were looking for? Why not check out our selection of top dividend stocks.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session

You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here