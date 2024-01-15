Japan Hoverbike Pioneer A.L.I. Technologies Files for Bankruptcy

(Bloomberg) -- Star Wars-inspired hoverbike maker A.L.I. Technologies Inc. filed for bankruptcy due to mounting research and development costs and slow adoption of the next-generation vehicles.

The filing comes less than a year after parent Aerwins Technology Inc. debuted on the Nasdaq in one of the worst SPAC mergers of all time, prompting the startup to say it was at risk as a going concern. Liabilities at the startup were about ¥1.2 billion ($8.3 million) at the end of December 2022, when its annual net loss was around ¥2 billion, or almost three times revenue, corporate data provider Teikoku Databank said Monday.

The startup’s Xturismo Limited Edition hoverbike made a splash at the 2022 Detroit Motor Show, and A.L.I. was targeting orders for the models priced at $500,000 each, due for delivery last year. As cash flow dwindled, the company had shifted much of its focus to cultivating demand in the Middle East while whittling down costs.

Aerwins, which continues to trade on the Nasdaq, last exchanged hands at $0.12 a share in New York. A representative didn’t respond to requests for comment.

The company’s merger with a special purpose acquisition company was a rare attempt by a Japanese startup to raise funds in the US market. But about 99% of Aerwins’s SPAC investors chose to redeem their shares right after the initial public offering, sending its stock down almost 90% in a month.

