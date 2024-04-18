Japan’s Inflation Cools Ahead of BOJ Policy Board Meeting

Erica Yokoyama
(Bloomberg) -- Japan’s consumer inflation eased more than expected while staying above the Bank of Japan’s inflation target as authorities prepare to meet next week.

Consumer prices excluding fresh food rose 2.6% in March from a year ago, cooling from February’s 2.8% gain, the internal affairs ministry reported Friday. The reading compared with the consensus estimate of 2.7%. A deeper measure of inflation that strips out fresh food and energy prices cooled to 2.9%, slipping below 3% for the first time since November 2022 and missing the 3% estimate.

Even with the slowdown, the pace of inflation has now stayed at or above the BOJ’s 2% target every month for two full years.

Growth in prices for processed food slowed to 4.6% in the latest month, weighing on the overall index. Only about 770 food items saw price increases in March, nearly 20% fewer than last year, according to the latest survey by Teikoku Databank survey. That number was set to increase to more than 2,800 in April, Teikoku said.

Service prices growth, often seen as an indication of price trends in the wider economy, slowed to 2.1%. The central bank watches that index closely.

While the BOJ is expected to stand pat at the Friday conclusion of its two-day meeting as it assesses the impact of its first rate increase in 17 years last month, the slowdown in price growth isn’t likely to dissuade authorities from increasing interest rates later this year. Some 41% of economists surveyed by Bloomberg expect that move to come in October, and a smaller group predicts it may happen sooner.

Larger-than-expected wage increases resulting from this year’s negotiations between unions and companies helped fuel expectations that workers will see real wage growth for the first time in more than a year starting around June, a development that might spur demand-led price growth.

Partly in a reflection of optimism surrounding wages and prices, the BOJ is expected to raise its inflation forecast for the current fiscal year to 2.6% on Friday, and project 2% price growth in the fiscal year beginning in April 2026.

What Bloomberg Economics Says...

“We expect the central bank to raise its rate target from 0%-0.1% to 0.15%-0.25% in July, and then to 0.4%-0.5% in October. That would give it a policy buffer in case inflation loses steam further ahead.”

— Taro Kimura, economist

For the full report, click here

The central bank signaled expectations for a build in price pressure momentum in its outlook report published in January, saying, “Toward the end of the projection period, underlying CPI inflation is likely to increase gradually toward achieving the price stability target.”

Inflation in Japan has largely proven stickier-than-expected over the last year, prompting the central bank to upwardly revise its price growth projections in quarterly outlook reports several times.

Among factors that are creating further upside risk for inflation in Japan are the weak yen and ballooning costs for oil and other commodities.

