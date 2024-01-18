Japan’s Inflation Cools for Second Month Ahead of BOJ Meet

(Bloomberg) -- Japan’s consumer inflation decelerated in line with expectations in December, providing the Bank of Japan with another reason to wait beyond next week’s board meeting before ending its negative rate policy.

Most Read from Bloomberg

Consumer prices excluding fresh food rose 2.3% from a year ago, cooling for a second month, the internal affairs ministry reported Friday. The reading matched the consensus call from economists. A deeper drop in energy prices and a slower pace of gains for processed food weighed on the index.

Friday’s data are the latest indication that cost-push inflationary pressure in Japan is easing, in line with what the BOJ has predicted would happen. Previous data showed that the December producer price index was flat versus a year earlier, the weakest showing in almost three years. Consumer price gains in Tokyo the same month eased to the slowest in over a year.

Economists surveyed by Bloomberg unanimously predict the BOJ will keep its negative rate at a meeting concluding on Jan. 23, as authorities are still assessing the impact from a New Year’s Day quake that struck the nation’s northwest coast.

The bank will also publish an updated quarterly outlook at the meeting with board members likely to discuss cutting their forecast for core CPI in the fiscal year from April to around 2.5% from 2.8% due to falling oil prices, people familiar said.

The price data aren’t expected to push the BOJ from its path toward eventually normalizing policy. Friday’s report showed that service prices rose by 2.3% for a second month in a row, marking the fastest pace in three decades excluding the effects of sales tax hikes. That’s an indication that underlying inflation may be moving beyond temporary cost-push factors.

Story continues

The latest report showed that a deeper measure of inflation that strips out fresh food and energy prices decelerated to 3.7%, also in line with forecasts. Some economists have said this measure of prices is a truer indication of where inflation lies as it factors out volatile energy prices that have also been affected by government subsidies.

Governor Kazuo Ueda has said inflation will pick up again after a temporary lull, and his focus is firmly on annual wage talks culminating in March. BOJ officials view their price projections as already high enough by being around 2% or higher, and their focus now is whether the certainty for the outlook will increase sufficiently, people familiar with the matter have said.

(Adds details from the report)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.