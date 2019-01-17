Japan’s Inflation Slows Again as Cheaper Oil Undermines the BOJ

(Bloomberg) -- Japan’s key inflation gauge slowed in the first back-to-back decline since April, highlighting the difficulty of the Bank of Japan’s price goal ahead of its policy meeting next week.

Consumer prices excluding fresh foods rose 0.7 percent from a year earlier in December, according to the ministry of internal affairs Friday. That’s slightly weaker than a median estimate of 0.8 percent.

Key Insights

After providing most of the inflation gains for much of last year, cheaper oil is now limiting the support for prices from energy.The slowdown thanks to oil is likely to prompt the BOJ to to cut its inflation forecast, according to people familiar with the matter. An increasing number of economists think the BOJ will stick with its current stimulus this year, even as side effects increase.Japanese households remain wary of higher prices and the government is on guard against anything that may reduce household spending ahead of a sales-tax hike scheduled for October.Some economists, including former BOJ chief economist Hideo Hayakawa, point out the risk of core inflation diving below zero percent this year far from its 2 percent goal.

Get More

Overall, consumer prices rose 0.3 percent in December from a year ago, versus expectations for an increase of 0.3 percent.Excluding energy and fresh food, inflation rose 0.3 percent. The forecast was for a gain of 0.3 percent.

