Japan Jobless Rate Falls in Positive Sign for Wages, Prices

(Bloomberg) -- Japan’s unemployment rate fell for the first time in three months, potentially feeding into higher wages and providing a boost to the Bank of Japan’s sustainable inflation goal down the line.

The jobless rate dropped to 2.6% in April, down from 2.8% in March, the ministry of internal affairs reported Tuesday. Economists had expected the unemployment rate to decline to 2.7%. The number of those without jobs declined by 150,000 from the previous month.

Separate data showed the jobs-to-applicants ratio remained unchanged from the previous month at 1.32, meaning there were 132 jobs available to every 100 applicants.

Tuesday’s employment figures reflect some positive developments in the Japanese economy, which appears to be showing further signs of recovery from the pandemic. The tightening labor market could support recent wage growth and help sustainable inflation down the line, a scenario that both the government and the BOJ has been seeking.

In its most recent quarterly report, the central bank said that the results of wage talks to date suggest sizable gains in both small and large businesses as well as part-time workers, citing figures from Japan’s labor union Rengo.

Meanwhile BOJ Governor Kazuo Ueda has recently signaled his desire to maintain policy flexibility, and not rush to the conclusion that sustainable inflation has been achieved.

What Bloomberg Economics Says...

“Looking further ahead, the employment component of the Jibun Bank PMI survey suggests the overall labor market continued to tighten in May.”

— Taro Kimura, economist

As virus-related restrictions have been further relaxed since March, Japanese firms across various industries have been grappling with an escalating shortage of labor. The BOJ’s latest Tankan report showed that firms are facing the worst manpower constraints in about four years.

The labor shortage is particularly pronounced in the service sector amid a recovery driven by inbound tourists and pent-up domestic demand. About 75% of Japanese hotel operators reported a shortage of full-time employees in late April, according to a Teikoku Databank survey.

--With assistance from Emi Urabe.

(Updates with more details from the report)

