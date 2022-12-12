U.S. markets close in 2 hours 47 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,953.43
    +19.05 (+0.48%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,750.15
    +273.69 (+0.82%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,031.41
    +26.80 (+0.24%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,813.74
    +17.08 (+0.95%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    73.24
    +2.22 (+3.13%)
     

  • Gold

    1,792.20
    -18.50 (-1.02%)
     

  • Silver

    23.42
    -0.30 (-1.25%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0530
    -0.0016 (-0.15%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5890
    +0.0220 (+0.62%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2260
    +0.0010 (+0.08%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    137.6730
    +1.1230 (+0.82%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    17,013.49
    -165.77 (-0.96%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    398.70
    +2.04 (+0.51%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,445.97
    -30.66 (-0.41%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,842.33
    -58.68 (-0.21%)
     

Japan to Join US Effort to Tighten Chip Exports to China

Takashi Mochizuki, Cagan Koc and Peter Elstrom
·3 min read
Japan to Join US Effort to Tighten Chip Exports to China

(Bloomberg) -- Japan and the Netherlands have agreed in principle to join the US in tightening controls over the export of advanced chipmaking machinery to China, according to people familiar with the matter, a potentially debilitating blow to Beijing’s technology ambitions.

Most Read from Bloomberg

The two countries are likely to announce in the coming weeks that they’ll adopt at least some of the sweeping measures the US rolled out in October to restrict the sale of advanced semiconductor manufacturing equipment, according to the people, who asked not to be named because they are not authorized to speak publicly on the matter. The Biden administration has said the measures are aimed at preventing Beijing’s military from obtaining advanced semiconductors.

The three-country alliance would represent a near-total blockade of China’s ability to buy the equipment necessary to make leading-edge chips. The US rules restricted the supply from American gear suppliers Applied Materials Inc., Lam Research Corp. and KLA Corp. Japan’s Tokyo Electron Ltd. and Dutch lithography specialist ASML Holding NV are the two other critical suppliers that the US needed to make the sanctions effective, making their governments’ adoption of the export curbs a significant milestone.

“There’s no way China can build a leading-edge industry on their own. No chance,” said Sanford C. Bernstein analyst Stacy Rasgon.

On Monday, China filed a dispute over the US export controls with the World Trade Organization, the country’s Ministry of Commerce said in a statement. Beijing said the restrictions threaten the stability of the global supply chain and that America’s national-security justification is dubious.

But the global opposition to China’s chipmaking ambitions is mounting. Bloomberg News reported last week that Dutch officials were planning new export controls on China. The Japanese government agreed to similar restrictions in recent weeks since the two countries wanted to act in concert, the people said. Japan had to overcome opposition from domestic companies that would prefer not to lose sales into China, one of the people said. Besides Tokyo Electron, Nikon Corp. and Canon Inc. are minor players in the market.

Japan’s Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry didn’t respond to requests for comment.

The three countries are the world’s top sources of machinery and expertise needed to make advanced semiconductors. ASML shares added to losses in Amsterdam on the news and were down about 3%.

Senior US National Security Council official Tarun Chhabra and Under Secretary of Commerce for Industry and Security Alan Estevez were in the Netherlands late November to discuss export controls, Bloomberg reported, while Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo talked about the same issues with METI chief Yasutoshi Nishimura via teleconference last week.

With the move, Dutch and Japanese officials will essentially codify and expand their existing export control measures to further restrict China’s access to cutting-edge chip technologies.

The two governments are planning to impose a ban on the sale of machinery capable of fabricating 14-nanometer or more advanced chips to China, the people said. The measures align with some rules Washington set out in October.

The 14nm technology is at least three generations behind the latest advances available on the market, but it is already the second-best technology that China’s chipmaking champion Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp. owns.

--With assistance from Debby Wu and Jenny Leonard.

(Updates with China trade filing in the fifth paragraph.)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Colombia's central bank set for December rate hike, under pressure for more: Reuters poll

    Colombia's central bank is set to raise its key interest rate this week at its final meeting of the year and will be under pressure for another hike starting in 2023 as inflation expectations keep rising and economic growth remains at potential, a Reuters poll showed on Monday. In the poll, 13 out of 14 analysts said the central bank would raise benchmark interest rates by 100 basis points to 12% this month, while one projected a rise of half a percentage point to 11.5%. If the majority market forecast is met, interest rates could reach levels unseen since December 1999 and would have risen by 1,025 basis points since the beginning of the upward cycle in September last year.

  • China Should Respect Status Quo in Strait, Top LDP Figure Says

    (Bloomberg) -- China should refrain from using force to change the status quo in the Taiwan Strait, a senior figure in Japan’s ruling party said on a visit to Taipei, a comment that come as Beijing escalates its economic punishments of the democratically ruled island.Most Read from BloombergChina’s Rapid Covid Reversal Sparks Whiplash as Cases SurgeUS Says Scientists Make Breakthrough in Nuclear Fusion EnergyFed’s Message That Rates Will Stay on Hold for ‘Some Time’ Clashes With 2023 Rate-Cut Be

  • India's industrial output drops to 26-month low as rate hike hits demand

    India's annual industrial output contracted 4% in October, its weakest performance in 26 months, after revised growth of 3.5% in September, data released on Monday showed, as rising interest rates and slowing global growth dampened consumer demand. The Reserve Bank of India has raised its policy rate by 225 basis points to 6.25% since the start of the tightening cycle in April, as it battles to contain inflation. Sluggish rural spending and rising borrowing costs have started hitting consumer demand for durables and impacted manufacturing, which accounts for about 16% of the Indian economy.

  • GM joint venture gets $2.5B loan to build battery plants

    A joint venture between General Motors and South Korean battery company LG Energy Solution has closed on a $2.5 billion federal loan to help finance three lithium-ion battery cell plants in Ohio, Tennessee, and Michigan. The Department of Energy awarded the loan to the venture, called Ultium Cells, for the plants, which are expected to create about 11,000 jobs.

  • Chinese consumers wary of splurging after COVID strictures fall

    China's weary public and businesses have welcomed the easing of stringent "zero-COVID" measures, but Jorry Fan, who lives in the eastern city of Suzhou, said it prompted her to drop any plans to dine out for weeks. The 44-year-old mother of two aims to avoid indoor dining or crowded places, opting instead for food deliveries, as she fears she or her family could catch COVID-19 after China dropped testing as a pre-requisite for many activities. Consumers such as Fan show why analysts don't expect a quick, broad rebound in spending in the world's second largest economy, as the glee that greeted the abrupt relaxations was tempered with uncertainty for consumers and businesses.

  • Rivian Hits the Brakes on Mercedes Deal: Will the EV Stock Recover?

    Electric vehicle stocks have had a tough time in 2022, with companies across the industry feeling the pain. Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ: RIVN) in particular has suffered considerable share-price declines, with the stock down 75% from its highs shortly after its December 2021 initial public offering. Despite showing considerable promise early on, Rivian hasn't been able to convince investors more recently that it can compete effectively against larger automakers that are finally making their presence felt in the electric vehicle  space.

  • Too good to be bad, too risky to be good, Fed managing 'unloved' economy

    After playing catch-up with inflation through the past year in a policy shift made urgent by relentlessly rising prices, the U.S. Federal Reserve now faces a more subtle judgment about whether the economy is strong enough to motor through even higher interest rates or is on the cusp of a crack-up. Financial markets and professional forecasters seem braced for the latter. U.S. investors from crypto rebels to index fund loyalists lost in excess of $8 trillion this year as markets wilted under the fastest Fed rate hikes in 40 years; bond markets seem convinced a recession is coming; economists, in surveys by Reuters and others, agree.

  • Maduro ally seeks recognition as Venezuela diplomat in court

    For more than two years, almost since the time of his arrest on U.S. warrant, Alex Saab has insisted he is a Venezuelan diplomat targeted for his work helping the South American country circumvent American economic sanctions. A handful of protesters carrying the Venezuelan flag and signs reading “Free Alex Saab” Monday stood outside as a large contingent of prosecutors and defense attorneys carrying stacks of binders filed into the Wilke Ferguson federal courthouse in downtown Miami. Saab, 50, was pulled off a private jet in the summer of 2020 during a fuel stop in Cape Verde en route to Iran, where he was sent to negotiate oil deals on behalf of President Nicolas Maduro’s socialist government.

  • The US Is Loaning GM and LG $2.5 Billion For Three Battery Plants

    President Joe Biden announced a $2.5 billion loan for GM and LG to build a new battery plant here in the U.S., Geely’s premium EV maker Zeekr wants to go public, and the results of the United Auto Workers’ leadership election might not be clear until January 2023. All this and more in The Morning Shift for Monday December 12, 2022.

  • Shareholders in Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) are in the red if they invested three years ago

    Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. ( NASDAQ:TCMD ) shareholders should be happy to see the share price up 20% in the last...

  • This Irreplaceable REIT Just Raised Rents 83%

    Motley Fool contributor Tyler Crowe breaks down the reasons he owns Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE: REXR) stock. This industrial REIT has an incredible moat in an extremely profitable geography. Find out where in the video! *Stock prices used were the midday prices of Dec.

  • Is Himax Technologies, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:HIMX) Latest Stock Performance A Reflection Of Its Financial Health?

    Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) has had a great run on the share market with its stock up by a significant 23% over...

  • Russian e-scooter firm Whoosh sees IPO price at bottom of range

    MOSCOW (Reuters) -Russian electric scooter company Whoosh said on Monday it expected its initial public offering (IPO) price in Moscow to be 185 roubles ($2.94) per share, at the bottom of an estimated range announced last week. It said the total size of the IPO, which would be Russia's first since Moscow sent tens of thousands of troops into Ukraine in February, would be around 2.3 billion roubles. Although modest in size, Whoosh's stock market debut will be seen as a key test of the health of Russia's capital markets more than nine months after the West imposed sanctions on Moscow for its actions in Ukraine, cutting much of Russia's financial sector off from Western investment.

  • Aliquippa man facing DUI and homicide charges in fatal Cranberry Twp. crash

    After a deadly accident on Route 19 last week, an Aliquippa man is behind bars in Butler County for several charges.

  • Congress must act quickly to pass these five conservation bills to protect California

    Congress must act before the end of session to pass these five conservation land use bills, before Republicans take control of the House. | Opinion

  • Xnspy stalkerware spied on thousands of iPhones and Android devices

    A little-known phone monitoring app called Xnspy has stolen data from tens of thousands of iPhones and Android devices, the majority whose owners are unaware that their data has been compromised. Xnspy is one of many so-called stalkerware apps sold under the guise of allowing a parent to monitor their child's activities, but are explicitly marketed for spying on a spouse or domestic partner's devices without their permission. Its website boasts, "to catch a cheating spouse, you need Xnspy on your side," and, "Xnspy makes reporting and data extraction simple for you."

  • Oil Rallies as Keystone Pipeline Remains Shut, Restart Uncertain

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil rallied as a key North American crude pipeline remains shut with no timeline for reopening. Most Read from BloombergChina’s Rapid Covid Reversal Sparks Whiplash as Cases SurgeUS Says Scientists Make Breakthrough in Nuclear Fusion EnergyFed’s Message That Rates Will Stay on Hold for ‘Some Time’ Clashes With 2023 Rate-Cut BetsElon Musk Steps Up Attacks on Twitter’s Former Safety HeadChina’s Top Medical Adviser Says Omicron’s Risks Same as FluWest Texas Intermediate rose as much

  • The Best Twitter Account to Follow Is One That Keeps Disappearing

    (Bloomberg) -- Michael Burry has such a strong following among investors that traders picked his Twitter handle as the best — even after he once again deleted it.Most Read from BloombergChina’s Rapid Covid Reversal Sparks Whiplash as Cases SurgeUS Says Scientists Make Breakthrough in Nuclear Fusion EnergyFed’s Message That Rates Will Stay on Hold for ‘Some Time’ Clashes With 2023 Rate-Cut BetsElon Musk Steps Up Attacks on Twitter’s Former Safety HeadChina’s Top Medical Adviser Says Omicron’s Ris

  • U.S. court hears testimony on diplomatic status of ally of Venezuela's Maduro

    A U.S. court on Monday began hearing testimony from Venezuelan officials on the diplomatic status of Alex Saab, an ally of President Nicolas Maduro who is in a Miami jail awaiting trial on a charge of money laundering. Saab's attorneys have asked U.S. District Judge Robert Scola to dismiss the charge, arguing Saab was on a diplomatic mission to Iran to buy fuel and humanitarian supplies when he was arrested while his plane refueled in Cape Verde islands in the Atlantic Ocean. U.S. prosecutors said Saab, a Colombia-born businessman who was extradited in 2021 from Cape Verde, siphoned around $350 million out of Venezuela via the United States as part of a scheme that involved bribing Venezuelan government officials.

  • Discord users can soon verify their identities with linked accounts

    Discord's Connections feature will offer a way for folks to verify their identity using accounts on other platforms. Admins will also be able to offer server roles to users who have authenticated profiles with accounts elsewhere.