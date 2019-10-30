Japan’s Justice Minister Will Be Second Minister to Resign in a Week, Kyodo Says

(Bloomberg) -- Japanese Justice Minister Katsuyuki Kawai became the second member of Prime Minister Shinzo Abe‘s new cabinet to step down in about a week after a tabloid magazine report made allegations that he was linked to illegal payments to campaign staff.

The nation’s former Gender Equality Minister Masako Mori will replace Kawai, national broadcaster NHK said. The departure of Kawai, who was appointed in September, follows the resignation last Friday of then Economy Minister Isshu Sugawara. Both men were the subjects of separate articles in the weekly magazine Shukan Bunshun that alleged they were linked to making gifts to constituents, such as pricey fruits and vegetables, in violation of Japanese campaign laws.

“I am taking responsibility and submitting my resignation,” Kawai told reporters Thursday.

The resignations are an embarrassment for Abe, set to become the country’s longest-serving prime minister in November. They also come as he’s trying to push through parliament a trade deal with the U.S. that will cut tariffs on several American agricultural products.

