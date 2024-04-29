Japan’s Kanda Says ‘No Comment for Now’ When Asked If Intervened

(Bloomberg) -- Japan’s top currency official declined to comment on whether Tokyo had intervened in the currency market Monday following a sharp move in the market that sliced 2% off the dollar-yen exchange rate.

“No comment for now,” said Masato Kanda, vice minister for international affairs, when asked by reporters if authorities had stepped into markets to prop up the yen. Japan’s currency slipped beyond the 160 mark against the dollar earlier in the day for the first time since 1990.

The yen remains under pressure as a stark gap remains between interest rates in the US and Japan. As expectations of the Federal Reserve cutting rates have repeatedly retreated, the yen has continued to weaken even after the Bank of Japan raised interest rates for the first time since 2007 in March.

Last week’s stand pat decision by Japan’s central bank has further fueled the slide in the currency.

