Japan’s Kishida Unveils Stimulus Package as Support Sags

(Bloomberg) -- Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and his cabinet approved a larger-than-expected economic stimulus package that aims to boost growth and help households hit by inflation, as Kishida’s administration tries to shore up falling support.

The cabinet approved measures that will be worth more than ¥17 trillion ($113 billion) including the impact from tax cuts and other costs. Around ¥13.1 trillion of spending will be funded through an extra budget, according to the cabinet office.

“We’re seeing the chance to transition into a new economic stage for the first time in three decades,” Kishida said earlier Thursday. “The key here is to strengthen firms’ ability to earn, which in turn can become the source of wage hikes.”

Income and residential tax rebates worth ¥3.5 trillion, additional aid for low-income households and growth measures form a key part of the package.

The package is Kishida’s latest attempt to appease voters who are critical of his handling of inflation. Price growth — the fastest in decades — has outpaced pay rises.

The measures are expected to boost the economy by 1.2% each year for the next three years through a ¥19 trillion lift to the economy in total, according to cabinet office calculations. They are also expected to suppress overall inflation by 1 percentage point while energy-related subsidies are in place, largely through April for now.

While the package is smaller compared to others in recent pandemic years, the scale of fiscal spending is around twice the size expected by economists surveyed by Bloomberg last month. Total fiscal spending will be worth ¥21.8 trillion, according to the cabinet office.

The extra outlays will likely add to the country’s mountain of debt, and may have little impact on voters’ opinion of Kishida.

“Part of the reason why people don’t like tax rebates much is they think they will be temporary,” said Harumi Taguchi, principal economist at S&P Global Market Intelligence. “Many people may just save them as they expect taxes to go back to the same level. I also have doubts about the impact because it won’t be delivering money to people in a tangible way.”

Support for Kishida continued to slide even after he outlined the planned tax cuts and handouts.

Surveys by the Nikkei newspaper and broadcast news network ANN last week found approval for Kishida at its lowest since the premier took office two years ago, at 33% and 26.9% respectively. The Nikkei poll showed that around two-thirds of respondents viewed plans for an income tax reduction in the package as inappropriate.

“Fiscal spending in Japan is out of control,” said Steen Jakobsen, Saxo Bank’s chief investment officer. “It reeks of being a desperate move from the prime minister to save his political career.”

The income tax cuts are set to be ¥30,000 per person, and the residential tax rebate ¥10,000 per person. They likely won’t start until June next year, a delay that may frustrate households seeking quick relief from inflation.

The package comes with Kishida yet to make clear how he will fund bigger-ticket initiatives such as boosting spending for defense, and countering the declining birthrate. There’s also simmering discontent within Kishida’s own ruling party, with one senior member telling parliament that the premier lacks leadership, in an unusual display of disunity.

“Higher wages would be the biggest help for households,” S&P’s Taguchi said. “The government should focus on helping companies create an environment where companies find it easy to raise wages.”

With his latest package, Kishida aims to also spur future growth, rather than just boost sagging demand now. Some of the measures aim to help push up wages, and add to support for the domestic production of advanced semiconductors, and research into frontier chips.

Fueling growth in the economy instead of relying on borrowing has been a challenge for years as Japan’s economy struggled to end deflation.

Achieving that transition to stronger growth is key for the heavily indebted nation’s fiscal health. So far Japan’s general government debt has grown to a size equivalent to 255% of its economy, according to the International Monetary Fund.

The switch is all the more urgent, as the country is at a potential inflection point where the central bank is gradually letting interest rates rise, a factor that would ramp up borrowing costs for the government.

