Japan’s Kokusai Aims to Build on 66% Rally as China Demand Booms

(Bloomberg) -- Japanese chip gear-maker Kokusai Electric Corp. is expanding its staff in China in anticipation of an increase in demand from the world’s largest semiconductor market in 2024.

Chief Executive Officer Fumiyuki Kanai, who presided over the company’s initial public offering in October, foresees sustained investment in capacity in China and plans to expand his local support teams there to better serve clients. Kokusai is seeking to extend the 66% rally in its stock price since its IPO less than two months ago.

China’s buildup is driven in part by efforts to localize chip production at a time the US is erecting higher barriers on the export of advanced chips and chip gear to a geopolitical rival. Chinese companies have poured billions into factories for so-called legacy chips that US sanctions don’t prohibit, but remain critical components in everything from smartphones to electric vehicles.

“Countless small-scale fabrication plants are springing up like mushrooms in China,” Kanai, 67, told Bloomberg News in an interview. “The Chinese government is providing aggressive support to the industry for activities including the internet-of-things, smartphones and personal computers.”

Tapped to lead the company after KKR & Co. acquired it from Hitachi Ltd. in 2018, Kanai said he will prioritize shareholder returns, after making enough investments for production and next-generation tool development. Stock buybacks are an option the company will actively consider, he said.

China’s investments will be across memory, logic and power chips at 28-nanometers and larger, Kanai said. The country accounts for more than 40% of the Tokyo-based company’s revenue today, an unusually high level due in part to lackluster demand elsewhere. It expects that percentage will rise to just below 50% in coming months, though China’s historical contribution to Kokusai’s revenue was about 30%.

“We have locations in China only to provide after-sale services and have no plans to do production or research there,” Kanai said. “We will increase personnel to cover the local demand.”

Kokusai is a key player in what’s known as film deposition, the step in semiconductor production when a layer of chemicals is deposited on silicon wafers before they are etched with circuits. The company’s machines use batch atomic layer deposition technology, a sophisticated technique that helps with efficiently producing chips with multiple layers.

The company’s main customers are NAND flash memory makers — an area where demand has been slumping. The CEO agreed the memory market is challenging and said the company plans to diversify its product portfolio and perhaps make acquisitions to expand into adjacent markets. While no specific targets are on his radar, the company will focus on companies that would bring synergies with Kokusai’s current products.

