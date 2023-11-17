Japan’s Labor Union Head Says Small Firms Hold Key to Wage Gains

(Bloomberg) -- Smaller Japanese businesses and their ability to pass on costs to customers hold the key to sustained pay growth, according to the head of the country’s largest labor union federation.

Most Read from Bloomberg

“The key point is how much wage increases we’ll see from these regional, small and medium-sized firms as well as irregular workers,” said Tomoko Yoshino, leader of the Japanese Trade Union Confederation, commonly known as Rengo. “The economy can’t run off just the major urban companies, so small and medium-sized companies in provincial areas have to be revitalized too.”

Yoshino’s comments in an interview with Bloomberg on Friday come ahead of the annual spring wage negations that begin in earnest in about a month’s time. The talks are gaining particular attention this year, since the Bank of Japan wants to see a sustained cycle of pay growth that supports inflation before it moves to normalize policy.

Governor Kazuo Ueda recently reiterated the importance of the spring pay negotiations, while expressing a certain level of hope for its outcome. Rengo is expected to release the first results of the pay talks in March. Surveyed economists see April as the most likely month for the BOJ to end its negative interest rate.

Last month, Rengo announced its demand for higher pay increases next year, urging companies to raise wages by at least 5% in principle. During this year’s spring pay negotiations, workers covered by Rengo secured a 3.58% salary rise, the largest gain in around 30 years, including a 2.12% hike for base pay.

Still, those gains haven’t translated into broader salary increases for all workers, and nominal pay this year has been more lackluster than economists originally expected based off the spring wage negotiations.

Story continues

For now, Yoshino said she sees strong momentum already coming from large businesses. Some major companies, including Dai-ichi Life Insurance Co. and Suntory Holdings Ltd., have reportedly committed to raising salaries for employees by as much as 7%.

Still, smaller firms say continuing wage hikes next year will be challenging, according to Yoshino. Companies working in the construction, logistics, and car sectors are finding it particularly tough to pass on costs to their customers in the complex supply chains in those industries. That may make it difficult for them to raise pay for employees, she added.

“Much more needs to be done” to help companies pass production costs onto customers, Yoshino said.

The first female leader of union group was also concerned about pay growth not keeping pace with rising prices. Real wages fell for the 18th month in September, weighing on consumer sentiment and household spending. Fragile domestic demand contributed to the Japanese economy contracting more than expected during the summer months this year.

Amid concerns over the continued hit from inflation on households, the government has added to its push for wage growth. Earlier this month, Prime Minister Fumio Kishida unveiled an economic package worth over ¥17 trillion ($113 billion), part of which will be used to reinforce pay growth, particularly for smaller enterprises.

Kishida met with business and labor leaders Wednesday well in advance of the spring negotiations and called for larger wage increases than this year to overcome deflation.

Yoshino said that pay growth must continue for the longer term.

“When we talk about sustained wage increases, it can’t just end with 2023 or 2024,” she said. “As a labor union, we’re also looking ahead to three years from now.”

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.