Japan to Lift Restrictions on Chip Material Exports to South Korea

Jeong-Ho Lee and Yuki Furukawa
·2 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Shares of Korean electronics makers surged after Japan said it’ll roll back export restrictions of key semiconductor materials, laying to rest concern about the fragility of an important link in the tech supply chain.

SK Hynix Inc. jumped as much as 7.3%, the biggest intraday rise in more than two months Friday. Samsung Electronics Co. rose more than 2% and LG Electronics Inc. gained as much as 1.7%

Japan said it plans to ease licensing requirements on fluorinated polyimide, hydrogen fluoride and photoresists — all essential ingredients for the manufacture of displays and semiconductors that go into gadgets including Apple Inc. iPhones. The announcement was made during the first formal summit between the two nations’ leaders held on Japanese soil in more than a decade.

Japan began requiring licenses to export the compounds to South Korean firms in 2019, amid a dispute over compensation for Korean workers forced to work in Japanese mines and factories during its 1910-1945 colonial rule over the peninsula.

The curbs roiled South Korea’s biggest companies, prompting Seoul to file a complaint to the World Trade Organization. While the restrictions did little to affect shipments of the materials, they were perceived as a threat to hurt Seoul economically, and helped drive the two US allies further apart.

A breakthrough came last week after South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol said companies from his country, rather than Japanese ones, would finance a foundation set up to address the forced labor dispute. South Korea has also said it will drop its complaint to the World Trade Organization.

The thaw has only begun, however. Japan hasn’t decided when it will ease the export restrictions. Nor has it decided whether to categorize South Korea a most-favored trading partner again, Japan’s Trade Minister Yasutoshi Nishimura told reporters Friday.

The three materials that had most concerned Seoul are controlled almost wholly by Japanese companies such as JSR Corp., Shin-Etsu Chemical Co. and Tokyo Ohka Kogyo Co. — a left-over legacy from when Japan led the world in semiconductor technology in the 1980s.

Tokyo had expressed concerns about South Korea’s export controls when it tightened exports on the three chemical products. At the time, some politicians claimed that there were unauthorized re-shipments of the chemicals to other countries, but Seoul disputed the allegations. Seoul’s export controls have since improved, Japanese trade ministry officials said.

(Updates with share reactions)

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Volkswagen joins China price war as new emissions rule looms

    SAIC Volkswagen Automotive Co is offering 3.7 billion yuan ($537 million) in cash subsidies for car purchases in China, joining more than 40 brands in slashing prices ahead of a change in emissions rules in the world's largest auto market. The joint venture between China's SAIC Motor Corp Ltd and Germany's Volkswagen AG is offering 15,000 yuan to 50,000 yuan in subsidies until April 30 for its full lineup, which includes the Teramont, Lavida and Phideon models, SAIC-VW said on its WeChat account late on Thursday.

  • Mazda to appoint former North America head Moro as next CEO

    TOKYO (Reuters) -Mazda Motor Corp will appoint 40-year company veteran Masahiro Moro as its new president and CEO, the Japanese automaker said on Friday, as it ramps up spending to electrify its vehicles and considers investing in battery production. Moro, 62, currently a director and senior managing executive officer, had previously served as the head of the automaker's North America operations. Current President and CEO Akira Marumoto, who took up his role in 2018, will step down from his posts at that time, Mazda added.

  • South Korea’s Battery Giants Are in Hot Demand From US to Europe

    (Bloomberg) -- South Korea’s biggest battery event of the year turned into a beauty parade of US, European and Australian officials all trying to lure investments to their regions. Most Read from BloombergFirst Republic Set to Get $30 Billion of Deposits in RescueSchwab Clients Shift From Prime Funds to Government PortfoliosIn New York City, a $100,000 Salary Feels Like $36,000First Republic Bank Is Exploring Options Including a SaleThe 10 Top US Cities Where a $100,000 Salary Goes the FurthestW

  • ‘Dr. Doom’ Nouriel Roubini warns that ‘contagion’ from U.S. bank failures and Credit Suisse’s problems could spread globally

    “A banking crisis can morph into a debt crisis for the sovereign, in a doom loop between the banks,” Roubini told Fortune in November.

  • Fisker Inc. (FSR) Flat As Market Sinks: What You Should Know

    Fisker Inc. (FSR) closed at $6.12 in the latest trading session, marking no change from the prior day.

  • The Yield Curve Inversion Is Shrinking. Wall Street Should Be Smiling.

    In the 12 months after the yield curve inversion hits its deepest point, the S&P 500’s average return is up 11%.

  • Target and Walmart Make a Major Pricing Decision

    Both retailers have embraced a strategy that should drive shoppers to both brands, maybe at the expense of Kroger and other grocery chains.

  • Buffett Sees Occidental Buying Window as Crude Slump Hits Shares

    (Bloomberg) -- Occidental Petroleum Corp.’s weaker share price — dragged down by crude oil’s latest rout — is giving Warren Buffett another chance to expand his stake.Most Read from BloombergFirst Republic Set to Get $30 Billion of Deposits in RescueIn New York City, a $100,000 Salary Feels Like $36,000First Republic Bank Is Exploring Options Including a SaleThe 10 Top US Cities Where a $100,000 Salary Goes the FurthestSchwab Clients Shift From Prime Funds to Government PortfoliosThe billionaire

  • 3 Midstream Energy Stocks to Gain Despite Prevailing Uncertainty

    Amid heightened volatility, it would be wise for investors to keep an eye on midstream stocks like Enterprise Products Partners (EPD), Kinder Morgan, Inc. (KMI) and MPLX (MPLX).

  • Eleven Banks Deposit $30 Billion in First Republic Bank

    Eleven banks have deposited $30 billion in First Republic Bank, according to a joint statement from the heads of the Treasury, Federal Reserve, Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. and the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency.

  • Oil rebounds 1% as investors take stock of banking crisis

    SINGAPORE (Reuters) -Oil prices rebounded by about 1% on Friday after a meeting between Saudi Arabia and Russia calmed markets amid strong China demand expectations, after a banking crisis sparked a sell-off in global financial and oil markets this week. Brent crude futures rose by 81 cents to $75.51 a barrel by 0400 GMT, having snapped three days of losses to settle 1.4% higher on Thursday. Oil and other global assets were undercut this week as the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank (SVB) and Signature Bank sent the U.S. and Swiss governments scrambling to shore up liquidity at banks.

  • Crude Oil: Let's Get to the Bottom of Where Prices Are Headed

    Oil is breaking downward from a three-month sideways consolidation pattern. Here's what it means for the commodity and energy stocks.

  • 3 Major Regional Banks Worth a Look Despite SVB, SBNY Collapse

    The contagion risk arising from bank runs, worsening asset quality and recession expectations will hurt Zacks Major Regional Banks' near-term performance. Yet, industry players like JPM, BAC & BK are worth a look on restructuring and digitization initiatives.

  • Repsol Scraps Bid to Ship Canadian Gas to Europe, Citing Costs

    (Bloomberg) -- Spanish energy firm Repsol SA has abandoned the idea of expanding a liquefied natural gas terminal on Canada’s east coast, saying the cost of shipping gas there is too high.Most Read from BloombergFirst Republic Set to Get $30 Billion of Deposits in RescueSchwab Clients Shift From Prime Funds to Government PortfoliosIn New York City, a $100,000 Salary Feels Like $36,000First Republic Bank Is Exploring Options Including a SaleThe 10 Top US Cities Where a $100,000 Salary Goes the Fu

  • AI Stocks To Watch As OpenAI Launches 'Multimodal' GPT-4

    When looking for the best AI stocks to buy amid buzz over GPT-4 chatbot technology, identify companies aiming to gain a strategic edge.

  • Volkswagen to invest in mines in bid to become global battery supplier

    Volkswagen plans to invest in mines to bring down the cost of battery cells, meet half of its own demand and sell to third-party customers, the carmaker's board member in charge of technology said. Europe's biggest carmaker wants its battery unit PowerCo to become a global battery supplier, not just produce for Volkswagen's own needs, Thomas Schmall told Reuters in an interview. PowerCo will start by delivering cells to Ford for the 1.2 million vehicles the U.S. carmaker is building in Europe on Volkswagen's electric MEB platform, he said.

  • 3 Residential REITs to Consider Despite Industry Challenges

    While macroeconomic uncertainty, high deliveries, cost pressures and rent regulations are hurting the Zacks Equity REIT - Residential industry constituents, high costs of homeownership and the focus on technology are likely to aid AVB, MAA and ELME.

  • 3 Domestic Auto Stocks Well-Poised to Fend Off Industry Woes

    While the rising economic uncertainty has dampened the Domestic Auto Industry's prospects, industry players like GM, PCAR and HOG are better equipped to tide over the headwinds.

  • BMW to make hydrogen-fuelled cars as it admits EVs won’t work for everyone

    BMW has thrown its weight behind hydrogen-powered vehicles as it said that electric cars will not work in some parts of the world.

  • Fitch says APAC banks resilient to risks highlighted by U.S. bank failures

    "We generally view securities portfolio valuation risks as manageable for APAC banks," Fitch said, adding that exposures tend to be the highest in India and Japan. The collapse of Silicon Valley Bank has sparked a crisis of confidence in the banking sector, leading to a run on deposits at a host of regional banks despite U.S. authorities rolling out emergency measures to shore up confidence. Earlier on Thursday, S&P said the fallout from Silicon Valley Bank's collapse may not lead to any rating actions on APAC banks as they are well placed to absorb potential contagion effects.