Japan’s Liquid Exchange Hacked, $74M in Crypto Siphoned Off

Hosts in China's livestreaming industry should speak Mandarin and dress appropriately when they market products online, the country's commerce ministry said on Wednesday, as it looks to tighten its oversight of the sector. Livestreaming marketing has seen its popularity surge in the last two years among brands like L’Oreal, Nike, Dyson and online shoppers, and most Chinese e-commerce platforms now offer the option to purchase and sell products via livestreaming. It became the target of scrutiny last year with some shoppers and brands accusing some livestreamers of misrepresenting products or faking sales numbers, prompting China's cyberspace regulator to announce draft rules in November.