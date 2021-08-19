U.S. markets open in 7 hours 26 minutes

Japan’s Liquid Exchange Hacked, $74M in Crypto Siphoned Off

Sebastian Sinclair
·1 min read
Japan’s Liquid exchange has just been hacked.

  • According to a tweet on Thursday, the exchange said its warm wallets were compromised and that it was consequently moving digital assets offline.

  • While the total amount stolen is yet to be determined The Block reported Thursday the value of bitcoin, ether, XRP, and tron could be upwards of $74 million.

  • According to the Ethereum block explorer, millions of ERC20 altcoins have also been taken including uniswap, rfox, and enjincoin, among others.

  • “We are currently investigating and will provide regular updates,” the exchange said. “In the meantime, deposits and withdrawals will be suspended.”

  • Crypto exchange KuCoin’s CEO, Johnny Lyu, said his platform was aware of the incident and had blacklisted the hacker’s wallet addresses. Other exchanges are likely to follow suit.

This story is developing and will be updated accordingly.

