Japan Loses Its Spot as World's Third-Largest Economy as It Slips Into Recession

(Bloomberg) — Japan’s economy unexpectedly contracted for a second quarter at the end of 2023, slipping into recession and clouding the Bank of Japan’s path toward ending its negative interest rate policy.

Gross domestic product shrank at an annualized pace of 0.4% in the final three months of last year, following a revised 3.3% contraction in the previous quarter, the Cabinet Office reported Thursday. Economists had expected the economy to expand by 1.1%. The report showed both households and businesses cut spending.

The data also confirmed that Japan’s economy slipped to fourth-largest in the world in dollar terms last year. Germany now has the world’s third-largest economy.

The weaker-than-expected result will complicate the BOJ’s case to conduct the first rate hike in Japan since 2007, a step most economists surveyed last month predicted the bank will take by April.

The BOJ’s policy board has recently ramped up discussions surrounding an exit from the subzero rate policy and sought to assure markets that a rate hike wouldn’t signal a sharp shift in policy.

Governor Kazuo Ueda told parliament last week that financial conditions in Japan will remain accommodative for the time being even after the end of the negative interest rate, echoing one of his deputies, Shinichi Uchida.

Thursday’s data underscored the case for keeping policy loose by reflecting Japan’s reliance on external demand. Net exports contributed 0.2 percentage point to growth. Exports jumped in December, led by automobiles to the US and chip manufacturing gear to China. Inbound tourism, classified as service exports, also saw continued growth, with the number of visitors setting a record for the month in December.

The figures show domestic activity remains anemic, with inflation crimping spending. Private consumption subtracted 0.2 percentage point, as households contending with rising costs of living tightened their budgets. Household spending fell 2.5% in December versus a year earlier, a 10th straight month of declines, as wage gains lagged inflation.

Business spending was also weak last quarter, weighing on growth by 0.1 percentage point.

