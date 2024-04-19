Japan’s Lower House Passes Bill to Fund Childcare Allowance

Erica Yokoyama
2 min read
0
In this article:

(Bloomberg) -- Japan’s lower house of parliament passed a bill to add insurance premiums to help finance an expansion of childcare allowances, in a step toward realizing one of Prime Minister Fumio Kishida’s flagship policies.

Most Read from Bloomberg

The bill, approved by the House of Representatives on Friday, calls for citizens to make an additional monthly contribution averaging between ¥350 ($2.3) to ¥950 to support the government’s expansion of children’s benefits. The added funding will allow the government to widen the criteria of eligibility for receiving financial support.

Policies aimed at boosting the birthrate have been a focus for Kishida as Japan’s aging and shrinking population takes a toll on the economy and public finances. The number of births in Japan has decreased for eight consecutive years, hitting a record low of about 759,000 in 2023, raising concerns about severe labor shortages and the future sustainability of the social security system.

Last year, Kishida pledged to lift support per child to a level on par with Sweden, where 3.4% of GDP is allocated to family benefits. While presenting a $23 billion package, the premier has not disclosed how these measures will be funded.

Planned changes include removing the income cap for receiving the child allowance and expanding eligibility to high school-age children. The current ¥15,000 monthly allowance for the third and subsequent children is also expected to double to ¥30,000. The new bill is scheduled to take effect in October this year, with benefits reaching families as early as December.

Opposition parties have argued that the plan is in effect a tax hike, The government counters those claims by vowing to reduce social insurance premiums in the future. The largest non-ruling party, the Constitutional Democratic Party, had proposed using income from distributions from Exchange Traded Funds held by the Bank of Japan as an alternative funding source.

The latest poll by Kyodo News showed public discontent with the plan, with 63.5% of respondents expressing disapproval of the program. The passage of the bill may become a headwind for Kishida’s leadership. It will be a topic on the minds of voters in the three lower house by-elections scheduled for Tokyo and other cities in about a week.

Kishida still has yet to declare an expansion in defense spending, another of his centerpiece policies.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.

Advertisement

Recommended Stories

  • Israel Launches Retaliatory Strike on Iran, US Officials Say

    (Bloomberg) -- Israel launched a retaliatory strike on Iran following last week’s missile and drone barrage from Tehran, according to two US officials, though media from both countries appeared to downplay the severity of the incident.Most Read from BloombergElon Wants His Money BackDubai Grinds to Standstill as Flooding Hits CityIsrael Launches Retaliatory Strike on Iran, US Officials SayRecord Rainfall in Dubai? Blame Climate Change, Not Cloud SeedingThese Are the World’s Best Airports in 2024

  • Oil Pares Advance After Iranian Media Downplays Israel’s Attacks

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil pared an initial, sharp jump as Iranian media appeared to downplay the impact of Israeli strikes that followed last weekend’s unprecedented bombardment by Iran.Most Read from BloombergElon Wants His Money BackDubai Grinds to Standstill as Flooding Hits CityIsrael Launches Retaliatory Strike on Iran, US Officials SayRecord Rainfall in Dubai? Blame Climate Change, Not Cloud SeedingThese Are the World’s Best Airports in 2024Brent crude traded a little more than 1% higher, after e

  • Biden Promised IRS Funding Wouldn't Increase Audits For Regular Americans As IRS Audits Poorest Americans 5X More Often Than Others

    Once it was announced that the IRS would receive $80 billion in additional funding as part of the Inflation Reduction Act, the Biden Administration sought to assure regular Americans that these funds would not make them more likely to get audited by the agency. Treasury Secretary Jannet Yellen said that individuals and small businesses making under $400,000 a year would not see audit rates increase. A recent White House press release highlighted how much of the funds are "dedicated to closing th

  • Saudi Arabia Moves Closer to $1 Billion Barrick Pakistan Deal

    (Bloomberg) -- Saudi Arabia is moving closer to a potential deal to acquire a minority stake in a Pakistan mine controlled by Barrick Gold Corp., people with knowledge of the matter said.Most Read from BloombergDubai Grinds to Standstill as Flooding Hits CityElon Wants His Money BackSingapore Loses ‘World’s Best Airport’ Crown to QatarRecord Rainfall in Dubai? Blame Climate Change, Not Cloud SeedingRed Lobster Considers Bankruptcy to Deal With Leases and Labor CostsManara Minerals Investment Co.

  • IMF chief quotes Churchill as she warns of global chaos

    The head of the International Monetary Fund has urged countries to cut debt and slash red tape to revive growth as she warned the world was becoming more vulnerable to economic shocks.

  • Pension vs. Social Security: Which Will Give Me More Retirement Money?

    Most retired workers depend on multiple streams of income during their retirement. Two of the most common such income streams are Social Security and pensions. If we look at pension vs. Social Security income, we find significant differences. Retired workers … Continue reading → The post Pension vs. Social Security: Key Differences appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • IMF sounds alarm on ballooning US national debt: 'Something will have to give'

    The International Monetary Fund sounded an alarm over huge levels of government spending in the U.S., which it said poses a "risk" to the global economy.

  • What went wrong with US inflation

    (Bloomberg) -- This was supposed to be the year that US inflation rode the last mile down to 2%, letting the Federal Reserve steadily reduce interest rates from a two-decade high. Now those expectations have been dashed.Most Read from BloombergDubai Grinds to Standstill as Cloud Seeding Worsens FloodingTesla Asks Investors to Approve Musk’s $56 Billion Pay AgainRed Lobster Considers Bankruptcy to Deal With Leases and Labor CostsBankers Hit With Millions in Breakup Fees for Ditching New JobsChina

  • Flood of Cheap Chinese Steel Fuels Global Backlash

    The country’s property bust has saddled its steelmakers with a glut of unsold metal that they are now shipping overseas at knockdown prices.

  • Exclusive-Mexico, facing US pressure, will halt incentives to Chinese EV makers

    Mexico's federal government, under pressure from the U.S., is keeping Chinese automakers at arm's length by refusing to offer such incentives as low-cost public land or tax cuts for investment in EV production, three Mexican officials familiar with the matter said. The last meeting between top Mexican officials and a Chinese automaker was in January, the sources said, with executives of BYD Co - one of the world's largest electric vehicle makers by sales. At the meeting, Mexican officials made clear they would not give incentives like those awarded to automakers in the past and that officials would be putting on pause any future meetings with Chinese automakers, said the sources, who asked not to be identified.