Japan Male Grooming Market Report 2023: A Market Still in the Nascent Stage - Competition, Forecasts & Opportunities to 2027

The "Japan Male Grooming Market By Product Type (Shaving Foams & Gels, Trimmers, Shavers & Clippers, Razors & Cartridges, Moustache & Beard Grooming, Others), By Distribution Channel, By Region, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, FY2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Japan Male Grooming market is expected to grow at a rate of single-digit CAGR for the forecast period, FY2023-FY2027

Japan's Male Grooming market is still at a nascent stage, and the higher sales of skin grooming products due to lifestyle changes are expected to fuel the market to grow at a promising rate in the next five years.



Rise In the Youth Population Is Expected to Drive Market Growth



The increase in the awareness among the millennial population towards the benefits of adoption of skincare products is the major driving factor influencing the Japan Male Grooming market.

The advancements in technology and shift towards a healthy lifestyle along with quality healthcare services are reducing the mortality rate and increasing the birth rate in the country. Rapid urbanization and the presence of the youth male population in countries with high disposable income to spend on quality lifestyle is expected to fuel the market growth.

The growing youth population in the region and the high internet penetration in the country make the youth aware of different brands and their specifications, which is expected to fuel the Japan Male grooming market growth for the forecast period.



Booming E-Commerce Industry Supports Market Growth



The proliferation of smart devices, laptops, and other consumer electronic devices in the country is increasing consumer access to online sales platforms.

Market players provide consumers the facility for easy exchange, and quick doorstep delivery is accelerating the growth of the E-Commerce industry in the country. The offering of different discounts and offers on products of various brands and the option for exploration of products is increasing the access of the E-Commerce industry.

The development of an efficient supply chain and logistics industry to fill the gap between the supply and demand by the market is increasing the access of online sales platforms during the next five years. Leading cosmetic companies have already dedicated men's grooming and personal care categories which will support the sustained growth of the Male Grooming market in the forecast period.

Aesthetic changes are expected to evolve with time due to the major market players adapting their product lines and campaigns to witness significant growth.



Increasing Spending on Male Grooming Product Drives Market Growth



The concept of masculine identity is changing with time and is generating the demand for Male Grooming and cosmetics products which was earlier focused on selling feMale Grooming products through the retail and online sales channel.

Men are focusing on the purchase of toiletries apart from the fragrances and shaving products and the increase in the men paying attention to their appearance, accelerating the growth of the Japan Male Grooming market.

The rise in the number of magazines published on men's grooming and lifestyle, along with the growing popularity of websites that works on the selling of men's fitness and health content, is expected to propel the Japan Male Grooming market growth in the next five years.

Competitive Landscape



Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in Japan Male Grooming market.

Panasonic Corporation

Philips Japan, Ltd.

Tescom Japan Co., Ltd.

Maxell Izumi Co., Ltd.

Japan Wall Co., Ltd. (WAHL)

Sanshin Co., Ltd. (andis)

Mandom Corporation (GATSBY)

Conair Japan GK

DHC Corporation

Aesop Japan K.K.

Report Scope:



Japan Male Grooming Market, By Product Type:

Shaving Foams & Gels

Trimmers

Shavers & Clippers

Razors & cartridges

Moustache & Beard Grooming

Others

Japan Male Grooming Market, By Distribution Channel:

Supermarket/Hypermarket

Hair Salons

Departmental Stores

Online

Others

Japan Male Grooming Market, By Region:

Hokkaido & Tohoku

Chubu

Chugoku

Kyushu

Others

