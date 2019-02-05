Japan Megabanks Kill Joint Blockchain Money Transfer Project, Turn to Their Own Cryptocurrencies

Three of Japan’s biggest banks have canceled a joint project of a blockchain-based peer-to-peer money transfer service.

The three so-called Japanese ‘megabanks’, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group and Mizuho Financial Group, said the joint venture was a duplication of their individual efforts. They thus saw no need to continue, according to the Nikkei Asian Review.

Per the Japanese publication, the joint initiative would have allowed their customers to send and receive funds using email addresses or mobile phone numbers via virtual accounts linked to their bank accounts.

Japanese Megabanks Partner With Fujitsu

As previously reported by CCN the project was announced in 2017 in partnership with tech firm Fujitsu. The Japanese tech giant was responsible for the development of the blockchain solutions.

