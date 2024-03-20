Japan Has More ‘Firepower’ to Defend Slumping Yen, Says Monex

(Bloomberg) -- Japan’s monetary policy pivot has given it more “firepower” to defend the slumping yen, according to Simon Harvey, head of FX analysis at Monex Europe Ltd.

While the dollar-yen currency pair is still at the mercy of US yields, Japan is now in a different position to what it was as the currency depreciated over the past few years, according to Harvey.

“With government bond yields now allowed to flexibly adjust higher, as long as it is in a moderate manner, verbal intervention by policymakers will now be more effective as they can effectively guide expectations of future policy in a hawkish direction to support the yen,” he wrote in a note after the BOJ’s Tuesday policy meeting.

The yen dropped 0.3% to 151.37 to the dollar at 4:35 p.m. in Tokyo Wednesday, after falling more than 1% on Tuesday. A breach of the yen’s 2022 weak point of 151.95 would take it back to levels last seen in 1990.

Finance Minister Shunichi Suzuki reiterated on Tuesday that he was watching the economy, financial and foreign exchange markets after the BOJ decision, keeping investors on guard for intensified verbal intervention. The top currency official Masato Kanda has said the authorities are ready to take appropriate measures if there’s excessive moves.

Japan intervened to support its currency in September and October 2022 for the first time since 1998, spending around ¥9 trillion ($59 billion).

--With assistance from Naomi Tajitsu.

