Japan’s MUFG to Buy Australia’s Link in $744 Million Deal

(Bloomberg) -- Mitsubishi UFJ Trust and Banking Corp. said it will buy Australian data manager Link Administration Holdings Ltd. in a deal valued at about A$1.11 billion ($744 million), as Japanese lenders build on a slew of commitments to acquire higher returning assets abroad.

The unit of Japan’s largest bank, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc., will pay A$2.10 per share, a 23.5% premium to Friday’s closing stock price, according to a statement from Mitsubishi on Monday. Link, in a separate statement, said its board unanimously recommended shareholders vote in favor of the transaction. The stock surged 27% to A$2.16 as of 10:46 a.m. in Sydney.

The deal comes a year after the Australian pension fund administration firm said that it could not agree to “appropriate terms” with Canada’s Dye & Durham Ltd. regarding a sale of multiple parts of its business that together had been valued at A$1.27 billion, ending a monthslong saga of transaction talks.

Since the last takeover talks ceased, the company has been on a turnaround path, sealing the sale of its UK-based fund solutions unit to the Waystone Group after a run-in with Britain’s Financial Conduct Authority for administering a now-collapsed fund run by former star money manager Neil Woodford.

Overseas M&A activity from Japanese banks has been notable in recent years as ultra-low interest rates at home pushed executives to seek higher returns in places from Asia to the US. Those foreign expansions helped to buoy profitability during their recent results where earnings hit an all-time high for the first half.

