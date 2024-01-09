Japan’s Nikkei 225 Climbs Back to Highest Since 1990 Bubble Era

(Bloomberg) -- Japan’s Nikkei 225 Stock Average climbed as a rally in technology companies helped push the blue-chip gauge to its highest level since the nation’s bubble economy era more than three decades ago.

The gauge rose 1.2% to close at 33,763.18 in Tokyo, a level unseen since March 1990, after the Nasdaq 100 Index rebounded from last week’s slump and Treasury yields dropped. The benchmark Topix index, which some funds prefer to follow because it’s more comprehensive, gained 0.8%.

The Nikkei 225’s fresh three-decade high wasn’t a surprise given that “Japanese stocks have been cheap for a long time, along with corporate governance reforms and the effect of Warren Buffett from last year,” said Ayako Sera, a market strategist at Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Bank Ltd.

DeNA Co. helped fuel the Nikkei 225’s advance after announcing its equity-method affiliate Go Inc., a mobility company, has started preparations to list shares. Nintendo Co. was another top gainer, as Bernstein & Co. upgraded the Japanese gamemaker to outperform from market perform, citing constructive industry feedback on Switch 2.

Both the Nikkei 225 and Topix completed an annual advance of more than 25% last year, their best performance in a decade. The gauges were among the world’s biggest gainers in 2023 as authorities pushed companies to improve shareholder value, while decades-long deflation faded and was replaced by mild inflation.

Investors may stay bullish in 2024 given that the currency remains relatively cheap and corporate earnings have become less susceptible to foreign exchange fluctuations.

