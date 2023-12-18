Japan’s Nippon Agrees to Buy US Steel for $14.1 Billion

(Bloomberg) -- Nippon Steel Corp. has agreed to buy United States Steel Corp. for $14.1 billion in cash, ending months of uncertainty about the future of the historic American metal producer.

Most Read from Bloomberg

Nippon will pay $55 in cash, the companies said in a statement. The deal is a 142% premium to US Steel’s share price on the last trading day before it announced the review and Cliffs revealed it had made a bid.

US Steel, a stalwart of American industry with roots stretching back more than a century, has been considering potential transactions since mid-August, after rejecting an offer from rival Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. for $7.25 billion. The announcement kicked off a dramatic few weeks in the steel market, as the influential United Steelworkers union threw its support behind Cliffs’ pugnacious chief executive, while a little-known buyer startled the industry with an even larger offer, before abruptly pulling its interest days later.

US Steel traces its roots back to 1901 when J. Pierpont Morgan merged a collection of assets with Andrew Carnegie’s Carnegie Steel Co. The company has undergone a dramatic shift in recent years under CEO David B. Burritt, as its investment focus pivoted away from traditional blast-furnace production of steel from iron ore, toward more modern and less-polluting plants that remelt metal scrap instead.

(Updates with details throughout)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.