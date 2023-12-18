Advertisement
U.S. markets open in 2 hours 35 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,774.75
    +6.75 (+0.14%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    37,713.00
    +52.00 (+0.14%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    16,822.25
    +2.00 (+0.01%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,007.30
    +1.90 (+0.09%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    71.97
    +0.54 (+0.76%)
     

  • Gold

    2,036.50
    +0.80 (+0.04%)
     

  • Silver

    24.25
    +0.09 (+0.38%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0913
    +0.0013 (+0.12%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.9280
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    12.60
    +0.32 (+2.61%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2654
    -0.0023 (-0.18%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    142.7360
    +0.5950 (+0.42%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    40,983.70
    -931.81 (-2.22%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    840.11
    -49.12 (-5.52%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,625.51
    +49.15 (+0.65%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    32,758.98
    -211.57 (-0.64%)
     

Japan’s Nippon Agrees to Buy US Steel for $14.1 Billion

Liezel Hill
·1 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Nippon Steel Corp. has agreed to buy United States Steel Corp. for $14.1 billion in cash, ending months of uncertainty about the future of the historic American metal producer.

Most Read from Bloomberg

Nippon will pay $55 in cash, the companies said in a statement. The deal is a 142% premium to US Steel’s share price on the last trading day before it announced the review and Cliffs revealed it had made a bid.

US Steel, a stalwart of American industry with roots stretching back more than a century, has been considering potential transactions since mid-August, after rejecting an offer from rival Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. for $7.25 billion. The announcement kicked off a dramatic few weeks in the steel market, as the influential United Steelworkers union threw its support behind Cliffs’ pugnacious chief executive, while a little-known buyer startled the industry with an even larger offer, before abruptly pulling its interest days later.

US Steel traces its roots back to 1901 when J. Pierpont Morgan merged a collection of assets with Andrew Carnegie’s Carnegie Steel Co. The company has undergone a dramatic shift in recent years under CEO David B. Burritt, as its investment focus pivoted away from traditional blast-furnace production of steel from iron ore, toward more modern and less-polluting plants that remelt metal scrap instead.

(Updates with details throughout)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.

Advertisement