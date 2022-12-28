U.S. markets open in 6 hours 50 minutes

Japan plans to lift ban on stablecoins issued overseas: report

Ningwei Qin
·1 min read

Japan’s Financial Services Agency (FSA) plans to allow the circulation of foreign-issued stablecoins in the local market next year, Nikkei reported on Monday.

See related article: Japan eases token vetting process to expand crypto offerings: report 

Fast facts

  • The regulation may come into effect in 2023 alongside the “Revised Payment Services Act,” Nikkei reported.

  • The FSA reportedly said greenlighting overseas stablecoins will require stricter anti-money laundering measures, according to the report.

  • In June, the Japanese parliament passed a bill to ban non-banking institutions from issuing stablecoins.

  • Cryptocurrency exchanges in Japan registered with the FSA currently do not offer stablecoin trading pairs, including popular assets such as USDT and USDC.

See related article: Japan lawmaker urges further ease to crypto regulation 

