Japan plans to lift ban on stablecoins issued overseas: report

Japan’s Financial Services Agency (FSA) plans to allow the circulation of foreign-issued stablecoins in the local market next year, Nikkei reported on Monday.

Fast facts

The regulation may come into effect in 2023 alongside the “Revised Payment Services Act,” Nikkei reported.

The FSA reportedly said greenlighting overseas stablecoins will require stricter anti-money laundering measures, according to the report.

In June, the Japanese parliament passed a bill to ban non-banking institutions from issuing stablecoins.

Cryptocurrency exchanges in Japan registered with the FSA currently do not offer stablecoin trading pairs, including popular assets such as USDT and USDC.

